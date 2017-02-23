In case you wanted to eat Donald Trump's face - Trump pancakes are being made in Moscow

Donald Trump’s cantaloupe-coloured head may have inspired many emotions in you since his rise to the US presidency – but what about hunger?

Well, a pancake maker in Moscow has decided that’s exactly what people want to eat and – using a rather clever 3D printer – has been making crepes of the business mogul’s head.

The Potus pancakes have been created for Maslenitsa Festival in Russia – also known as Pancake Week.

Armed with images they wanted to eat, customers were offered the chance to have any picture turned into pancake form with the smart 3D pancake printer in use at the event – and Trump, perhaps unsurprisingly, was one of the most popular requested.

(Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The president’s head has been printed and eaten more than 50 times by the sellers.

It’s not been disclosed how many pancake creations of Vladimir Putin were requested…