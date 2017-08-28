Imelda May spent 11 hours learning Amhrán Na bhFiann before the fight having never sang it before

By Anna O'Donoghue

Imelda May says she had to brush up on Amhrán na bhFiann after getting a last minute call up for Conor McGregor's historic boxing bout.

May was given 24 hours notice to be in Las Vegas to sing the national anthem as the world geared up to watch McGregor take on Floyd Mayweather.

Terrified that she'd get the words wrong, Imelda spent the eleven hour flight singing Amhrán Na bhFiann over and over again as she had never sung it before.

'I looked like the most patriotic flyer ever. I sat on the plane singing our national anthem, Amhrán Na bhFiann, for eleven hours straight,” she told the Ray D’Arcy today.

Imelda also told Ray that she had just enough time to book a flight and get there in time.

She then went on to explain that she has received some backlash on social media for cancelling her performance at a festival in Rugby, Warwickshire that night.

It was a tough call, Imelda told Ray this afternoon, “I'm not thrilled about it, but go for it. If I was you I'd do it”

She mentioned that the promoter was very supportive however, and together they are working on getting fans tickets to her gigs elsewhere wanting to make it up to those who were upset by the cancellation.