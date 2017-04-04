Imelda May recreates women's march protest for latest music video

Singer Imelda May has drawn on the recent women’s march protest in her music video for her latest single Should’ve Been You.

The Irish songstress is seen leading a group of women holding placards reading “love not fear” and other political messages through Brixton Market in south London.

Shot in one continuous take, Imelda said she came up with the idea in response to US President Donald Trump’s policies, including his approach to healthcare and maternity issues.

She calls those who took part in the video, the majority of whom were fans who responded to a Facebook post, “superwomen from all walks of life”.

Imelda said: “I wanted to ask the question ‘who takes care of us’? We are 50% of the world and it’s the people in power’s responsibility to take care of women as well.

“It still seems like it’s a man’s world and in 2017 that’s shocking.

“I am very proud of it. We worked hard, had fun, had many laughs and all before most ran off to do the school run.”

The song is taken from her upcoming record, Life.Love.Flesh.Blood, which is out on April 21.