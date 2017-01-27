'I'm an ass man': Check out the highlights of First Dates Ireland last night

First Dates Ireland was on RTE 2 last night and it went down a treat with social media channels whirring with conversations about the various characters that turned up -or got stood up – on the night.

Poor Bríain Óg arrived suited and booted for his highly anticipated first date only to find his new lady friend failed to show up on the night.

Of course the show must go on and on it did with two Dubs, Ian and Kaleigh, who had a fairly tumultuous date where Ian announced he was “an ass man” and forgot Kaleigh's name.

Watch that particular car crash moment unfold here!

Special guest George Mason, who plays Ash in the soap Home and Away, had a few things to say about Ian and his ass infatuation..

The audience seemed very taken with Kayleigh, who handled the night very well all things considered!

Ah lads Kayleigh just wins tonight's episode of #FirstDatesIRL. She's a ledge. 💯 — Harker Ryan (@HarkerRyan_) January 27, 2017

Someone help me find Kayleigh off #FirstDatesIRL. I need to know where she got her socks — Megan (@MeganOToole1) January 26, 2017

#FirstDatesIRL #Kaylee loved tonight's episode especially Kaylee. Please have her on again she's a great laugh! ⛤⛤⛤ — Karen Nagle (@Nagle75) January 26, 2017

The total douche guy on #FirstDatesIRL with the tattoo on his ass is every reason I've ever been rude to someone in a nightclub — ciara delgrossobates (@cdelgrossobates) January 26, 2017

And Kayleigh joined in the banter letting everyone know the pair had remained friends. Awh!

The response for #FirstDatesIRL is NUTS!! 😱😂😂😂 me nerves were gone for weeks thinking about it! Yay for the Turkish Delight dress! 💃🏻😍💕 — Kaylee (@kayleee_c) January 27, 2017

Definitely made a best friend for life with this one! 😎 Wallace and Gromit! #FirstDatesIRL #StillTwoSinglePringles pic.twitter.com/cu1J19GjT6 — Kaylee (@kayleee_c) January 26, 2017

The final pair to pique the interests of the audiences was Ciaran and Bami.

Ciaran, a Belfast lad, proceeded to get more than a little steamed on the night and even finds time to give himself a wee pep talk in the bathroom while struggling to use the taps.

It's happened us all we suppose!

All in all, a very entertaining episode, can't wait for next week!