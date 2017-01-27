'I'm an ass man': Check out the highlights of First Dates Ireland last night

First Dates Ireland was on RTE 2 last night and it went down a treat with social media channels whirring with conversations about the various characters that turned up -or got stood up – on the night.

Poor Bríain Óg arrived suited and booted for his highly anticipated first date only to find his new lady friend failed to show up on the night.

Of course the show must go on and on it did with two Dubs, Ian and Kaleigh, who had a fairly tumultuous date where Ian announced he was “an ass man” and forgot Kaleigh's name.

Watch that particular car crash moment unfold here!

Special guest George Mason, who plays Ash in the soap Home and Away, had a few things to say about Ian and his ass infatuation..

The audience seemed very taken with Kayleigh, who handled the night very well all things considered!

And Kayleigh joined in the banter letting everyone know the pair had remained friends. Awh!

The final pair to pique the interests of the audiences was Ciaran and Bami.

Ciaran, a Belfast lad, proceeded to get more than a little steamed on the night and even finds time to give himself a wee pep talk in the bathroom while struggling to use the taps.

It's happened us all we suppose!

All in all, a very entertaining episode, can't wait for next week!
KEYWORDS: first dates Ireland, rte

 

