IKEA deliver possibly the most bizarre ad campaign ever

IKEA are all about being innovative and creative advertising but this ad might just be their strangest yet, writes Michelle McGlynn.

The Swedish company are asking women to pee on their new magazine ad - yes, they actually want women to pee on the page.

If the woman is pregnant a special half-price discount on cots will be revealed.

The ad reads: Peeing on this ad could change your life.

Created by the Swedish agency Åkestam Holst, the ad appears in Amelia magazine and is creating quite a stir online.

It uses similar technology to that found in pregnancy test kits.

You can see how the ingenious advert was created in the video below:

The reaction so far has been mixed with US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel calling it "either the most creative or repulsive ad for baby furniture of all time".

Some people hailed the ad as genius and saw the humour in it.

“We need fresh ideas people!”

“How about free pregnancy test kits? We could do a montage of couples finding out they’re pregnant at IKEA.”

“Or get this: We make them pee on an ad that doubles as a pregnancy test!”

“No, that’s terri-“

“We’ll make em bring in it for a discount!” — Tal M. Klein (@VirtualTal) January 10, 2018

Welp, if you are too cheap to buy pregnancy tests you can stock up on free #ikea catalogs! https://t.co/8mq9Y3lMHT — Angela (@RealDivvyUpDiva) January 9, 2018

I wish I could get pregnant JUST to take this test. INGENIOUS!!! IKEA’s new ad is a pregnancy test! https://t.co/78kzBsdQEU — BigBoyD ONYX (Danny) (@bxbomb69_10462) January 11, 2018

Some people were less keen on the idea. While others spared a thought for the IKEA cashiers who will have to accept the advert from expectant mothers hoping to avail of the half price offer.

IKEA has a new AD that acts as a pregnancy test. So YES, you have to pee on it! How bad do you want that coupon??? #CTMorningShow #Trending https://t.co/klatxYONqL pic.twitter.com/1GXFzfe3ax — Vanessa Freeman (@VanessaFreeTV) January 11, 2018

Ikea ad reveals coupon only after pregnant women use it as a pregnancy test - yes... they have to tinkle on it!!! I wouldn't want to be the clerk that takes that coupon. Just sayin'... https://t.co/dDOqdqiU4u — Meggan Gray (@MegganGray) January 11, 2018

IKEA just started running an ad for a crib in a women's magazine in Sweden and it doubles as a pregnancy test. Good news, if you're not pregnant, IKEA will sell you all the parts to make a baby. Bad news, it will take way longer than 9 months... pic.twitter.com/lHB8ydZyWW — Johnny Marks (@DJJohnnyMarks) January 10, 2018

It may be controversial but IKEA have certainly gotten people talking.

What do you think: is it genius or are they taking the p*ss.