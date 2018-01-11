IKEA deliver possibly the most bizarre ad campaign ever

IKEA are all about being innovative and creative advertising but this ad might just be their strangest yet, writes Michelle McGlynn.

The Swedish company are asking women to pee on their new magazine ad - yes, they actually want women to pee on the page.

If the woman is pregnant a special half-price discount on cots will be revealed.

The ad reads: Peeing on this ad could change your life.

Created by the Swedish agency Åkestam Holst, the ad appears in Amelia magazine and is creating quite a stir online.

It uses similar technology to that found in pregnancy test kits.

The reaction so far has been mixed with US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel calling it "either the most creative or repulsive ad for baby furniture of all time".

Some people hailed the ad as genius and saw the humour in it.

Some people were less keen on the idea. While others spared a thought for the IKEA cashiers who will have to accept the advert from expectant mothers hoping to avail of the half price offer.

It may be controversial but IKEA have certainly gotten people talking.

What do you think: is it genius or are they taking the p*ss.
