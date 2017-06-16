If you thought Mayweather vs McGregor was ridiculous, get ready for Michael Phelps vs a great white shark

No, this isn’t a joke. Superstar swimmer Michael Phelps’ latest race is genuinely against a great white shark.

Discovery Channel is putting on Shark Week in the US from July 23, and the undoubted highlight of the week will be this utterly bizarre competition.

Discovery Channel says: “They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds.

“But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before.”

It certainly is one of the more ridiculous things set to hit our screens.

Some people aren’t so sure that it will go well for Phelps – a great white is not something to be trifled with!

"Michael Phelps to race Great White Shark"



Hmmm a human clocked at 6 mph racing a shark that can reach 25 mph. Wonder who's going to win — Oat N Meal (@OATandMEAL) June 16, 2017

Whereas others are more optimistic – it turns out that faith in Phelps is ridiculously strong.

No shark has a chance against the great champ MP 😁 — Marcy Garwood (@MarcyGarwood) June 12, 2017

Why the cage? You could out swim a shark! #legend — Cabbie Dave (@gibsonsquare44) June 11, 2017

I am sure you could outswim it if needs be ❤️❤️ — Laura (@lauraontheheath) June 11, 2017

Others just can’t wait.

@MichaelPhelps racing a shark for #SharkWeek might be the greatest news I receive this weekend. pic.twitter.com/tHXjmrxviy — Dylan Fonner (@dfonner1) June 16, 2017

Just heard @MichaelPhelps is gonna race a shark for @SharkWeek This is what America has been waiting for since it's independence. #Murica 🇺🇸 — Frankie Flawless (@FlawlessBeard) June 16, 2017

Michael Phelps is going to race a Great White shark on #SharkWeek this year. Awesome. #USA — Alex Kirk (@Rizhov11) June 16, 2017

But surely it’s a joke?!

Michael Phelps is about to race a shark which I can only assume is the result of a bet made between the U.S. and Poseidon. #SharkWeek — Maj Ex Machina (@majexmachina) June 16, 2017

Click bait doesn’t usually work on me. Until I see “Michael Phelps is racing a great white shark.” #clicked #somanyquetsions — Dave Hail (@davehail) June 16, 2017

Nope – it’s legit. The episode has, in fact, already been shot.

Wrapped epic Great White Shark shoot with legendary @MichaelPhelps & an amazing science & cinema team! Tune into @SharkWeek to be amazed!🏊🦈🌊 pic.twitter.com/eqLsHbMMCD — Andy B Casagrande IV (@ABC4EXPLORE) June 12, 2017

And here is the snap Phelps took of the shark, AKA his newest competitor.

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

There’s no escaping it now: get ready for “Phelps vs shark: Great gold vs great white.”