If you thought Mayweather vs McGregor was ridiculous, get ready for Michael Phelps vs a great white shark

No, this isn’t a joke. Superstar swimmer Michael Phelps’ latest race is genuinely against a great white shark.

Discovery Channel is putting on Shark Week in the US from July 23, and the undoubted highlight of the week will be this utterly bizarre competition.

Phelps
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Discovery Channel says: “They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds.

“But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before.”

It certainly is one of the more ridiculous things set to hit our screens.

Some people aren’t so sure that it will go well for Phelps – a great white is not something to be trifled with!

Whereas others are more optimistic – it turns out that faith in Phelps is ridiculously strong.

Others just can’t wait.

But surely it’s a joke?!

Nope – it’s legit. The episode has, in fact, already been shot.

And here is the snap Phelps took of the shark, AKA his newest competitor.

There’s no escaping it now: get ready for “Phelps vs shark: Great gold vs great white.”
