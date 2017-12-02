If you spot animals outside Dublin Zoo today don't worry…

If you're in Dublin's Phoenix Park today and spot some animals outside the zoo, don't worry they haven't escaped.

The annual live Christmas Crib is going on display at the Visitor Centre from 9.30am.

Families can visit the display between half nine and half four every Saturday and Sunday until the 17th of December.

Leif Barry from the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre sys it givees children a chance to interact with the animals.

"Two sheep, young calves and a donkey will be here on display, it allows the children to come and interact with the animals, the farmer will be here, we do it in conjuction with Agri Aware.

"It gives an opportunity to see how the animals are fed and looked after and the public can then ask questions to the farmer."