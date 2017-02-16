If this clip is anything to go by, tonight's First Dates Ireland will be quality

First Dates Ireland once again hits our screens at 9.30pm tonight and here's a cheeky preview to get you in the mood.

Conor from Louth and Mary from Laois meet in the Dublin's restuarant of lurve at the Gibson Hotel and it's fair to say, that sparks are flying.

The pair share a love of golf, as well as it seems, an admiration for each other, and the banter is flying high as they get to know each other.

Take a sneak peak here.