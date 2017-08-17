Identical twins from Carlow receive identical points in the Leaving Cert

Call it twin intuition, call it a coincidence even call it fate, either way it’s freaky, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

Identical twin brothers, Cathal and Patrick O’Brien studied together at Clongowes Wood College in Kildare for six years, even chose the same subjects with the exception of one.

Although alike in a lot of ways, never did they think this would happen as they arrived at the school to collect their leaving cert results yesterday.

However it happened, the 18-year-olds both achieved 554 points.

And the similarities don’t end there, the duo are both hoping to attend Trinity College in Dublin.

Cathal is aiming to study computer science while Patrick is looking to study physics.