Iceland's president said he would ban pineapple on pizza if he could and Twitter's gone mad for it

We don’t mean to cause alarm, but something a politician has said has caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Nope, it’s nothing to do with Donald Trump. It’s just Iceland’s president Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson saying he would pass a ban on pineapple as a pizza topping if he could.

Pineapple GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



According to local news site Vsir, which was handily translated by Iceland Magazine, the president was speaking to high school students in Akureyi last week. One of them asked him a question about what he thinks of pineapple as a pizza topping and he said: “I would ban pineapple-pizza if I had the power to set laws.”

And whether you personally agree with him or not, there’s no denying the love on Twitter for Gudni’s pizza preferences.

not only does iceland use entirely renewable energy but their president is also a WOKE BAE pic.twitter.com/EkGbjmwHL1 — eva (@myIoveiscooI) February 21, 2017

Politics needs more people like the president of Iceland https://t.co/A8wgGJcwFh — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) February 21, 2017

Well done President of Iceland: let's ban pineapple as a pizza topping 😀 Icelandmag https://t.co/ejWDXtFYX6 #icelandmag via @icelandmag — Samuele Marcora (@SamueleMarcora) February 21, 2017

The President of Iceland wants to ban pineapple on pizza.

This man should, obviously, be put in charge of the whole world. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 21, 2017

he has my vote https://t.co/J6QuitfvfW — spencer claus (@spxncxrx) February 21, 2017

It’s a risky business though, sharing your ideas on pineapple as a pizza topping like that.

Because obviously, there are some people out there who seem very much pro-pineapple.

raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimised by the president of Iceland pic.twitter.com/RCANYYhQcK — Hannah Thompson (@H_L_Thompson) February 21, 2017

you can all stay in Iceland as well so us pineapple on pizza lovers can live in peace and tastiness pic.twitter.com/UOZ3g5shNp — Luke Brooks (@luke_brooks) February 21, 2017

How is pineapple on pizza an actual problem when there are people literally putting ANCHOVIES on it — ☼ (@_sassynsweet) February 21, 2017

pineapple clearly belongs on a pizza don't @ me — Pedro (@PedroReza22) February 21, 2017

pineapple DOES go on pizza. fight me — rigs (@esunicarosa) February 21, 2017

He’s really gone and opened up a can of worms here, hasn’t he?

Let's poll it: pineapple as a pizza topping? — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 21, 2017

Pineapple on Pizza? RT for science. — Aaron Pauley (@aaronpauley) February 21, 2017

does pineapple belong on pizza? rt after you answer i'm curious — evil queen (@urbandoll) February 21, 2017

Important update: The president has since made a statement which he posted on his Facebook page in English and Icelandic.

In the post, he clarifies his views, saying he does like pineapples, just not on pizza.

The President of Iceland made a statement because he made an offhand comment about pineapple on pizza. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/fjhQHK9sdP — Anton (@Antonstotle) February 21, 2017

“I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza,” writes Gudni.

“I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power.

“I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don’t like. I would not want to live in such a country.”

He adds: “For pizzas, I recommend seafood.”

Confused GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



And so the pizza topping debate continues…