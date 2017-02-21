Iceland's president said he would ban pineapple on pizza if he could and Twitter's gone mad for it

We don’t mean to cause alarm, but something a politician has said has caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Nope, it’s nothing to do with Donald Trump. It’s just Iceland’s president Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson saying he would pass a ban on pineapple as a pizza topping if he could.

According to local news site Vsir, which was handily translated by Iceland Magazine, the president was speaking to high school students in Akureyi last week. One of them asked him a question about what he thinks of pineapple as a pizza topping and he said: “I would ban pineapple-pizza if I had the power to set laws.”

And whether you personally agree with him or not, there’s no denying the love on Twitter for Gudni’s pizza preferences.

It’s a risky business though, sharing your ideas on pineapple as a pizza topping like that.

Because obviously, there are some people out there who seem very much pro-pineapple.

He’s really gone and opened up a can of worms here, hasn’t he?

Important update: The president has since made a statement which he posted on his Facebook page in English and Icelandic.

In the post, he clarifies his views, saying he does like pineapples, just not on pizza.

“I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza,” writes Gudni.

“I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power.

“I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don’t like. I would not want to live in such a country.”

He adds: “For pizzas, I recommend seafood.”

And so the pizza topping debate continues…
