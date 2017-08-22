Ian Rankin tickles fans as he swaps words with emoji in newspaper letter
22/08/2017 - 19:39:53Back to Discover Home
Author Ian Rankin has tickled his fans by joining the social media trend of writing in emoji symbols.
He included the yellow symbol of a sad face in his latest work, a newspaper reader’s letter decrying the effects of social media on literature.
Finally got a letter printed in The Times... pic.twitter.com/0Bzi1X6B5d— Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) August 22, 2017
In the letter submitted to The Times newspaper, he wrote: “Sir, I read with interest Howard Jacobson’s remarks (News, Aug 21) on how social media and its conventions will kill literacy within a generation.
“All I can say is (sad face emoji).
“Ian Rankin – Edinburgh”.
The Rebus creator shared a photo of his latest work on Twitter, and the irony was not lost on his fans.
Craig Pittman teased: “Fine work. Next, an entire novel told only in emoji,” while Jo Caulfield replied: “Beautiful! :-)”
Fine work. Next, an entire novel told only in emoji.— Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) August 22, 2017
I genuinely 😂-ed at this— Abi Moran (@AbMo77) August 22, 2017
Others joked that the award-winning novelist should venture into professional writing following his newspaper feature.
Michele McKenzie replied: “You’ve made it,” and Shirley Dobson suggested: “You obviously have the knack; have you considered a move into literature…
You obviously have the knack; have you considered a move into literature...— Shirley Dobson (@anninnis) August 22, 2017
You've made it. X— Michele McKenzie (@MicheleMcKenzee) August 22, 2017
But his comments were taken more seriously by some, who added to his point about literacy levels especially in children’s education.
Angie Kennedy said: “Absolutely & totally agree with you Ian, been saying it for a while now as so many kids can’t spell basic words let alone more complex ones.”
Absolutely & totally agree with you Ian, been saying it for a while now as so many kids can't spell basic words let alone more complex ones— Angie Kennedy (@HeyeokahKennedy) August 22, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here