'I have dreams like everybody else': Videos highlight experiences of homeless women in Dublin

A series of videos is shining a light on the lives of homeless women living in Dublin.

Novas’ Abigail Women’s Centre in Finglas provides the only dedicated female homeless service in Dublin, providing support and accommodation to more than 30 women.

Despite the growing number of homeless women, the voice of single women remains largely unheard.

The Abigail Women’s Centre engaged in a therapeutic project with the residents, as a means of supporting them to express their experiences of homelessness – how they became homeless, how it feels to be homeless and their hopes and dreams for the future.

The project was designed to have the voices of the women heard and for people to see beyond the label of homelessness, addiction and other stereotypes.

These women do not want to be defined by their homelessness or addiction.

"There’s more to me than just a label with ‘alcoholic’ written on it. I am a sister, I am a mother, a niece. I have hobbies and I have dreams like everybody else," one says in a video.

The story and photographic exhibition resulted in 16 women cataloguing their story of homelessness through a written piece and photograph, which symbolised their personal experience. The project has been exhibited in the Centre since.

Three of these stories were recently brought to life by actors in three short films. The actors relay the exact words of the women in an effort to highlight the deep trauma of having nowhere to call home. The selected stories reflect the wide demographic of women accessing the service.