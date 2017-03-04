'I came out of the closet in me': Great-grandad talks about coming out at 95 in heartwarming video

A man who came out as gay to his family when he was 95 years old has shared his story in a touching video.

Roman Blank realised he was gay when he was five, but waited until last year to tell his two children, five grandchildren, great-grandchild.

His wife of 67 years knew since giving birth to their second child.

"I just told them plain that I was born, and was all my life, gay. I told them the whole tragedy of my life and then they understood what happened to me," he told YouTuber Davey Wavey.

Roman's story will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary focusing on the remarkable love story of Roman and his wife, Ruth. The couple are survivors of the Holocaust and tragically lost family members during that time. On My Way Out is being made by their grandson, Brandon.

Despite his age Roman would be interested a relationship with another man, and he told Davey that he doesn't have a 'type'.

"I don’t look at the face, I look at the heart," he said. "Somebody to lean against, somebody who feels the heart ticking. Nobody can do that unless you let them.

"I want to go to sleep with somebody close to me. Not for any other reason, but to be sure that someone cares. That's all."