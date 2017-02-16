HurtBae: This heartbreaking video of a woman confronting her cheating ex has really hit Twitter in the feels

Sometimes you see a hashtag trending and you click on it without a care in the world… only to be emotionally destroyed.

#HurtBae, we’re referring to you.

It all started after The Scene shared a heartbreaking video showing a woman confronting her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her – and it has completely taken over Twitter.

He cheated on her. Now she wants to know why. pic.twitter.com/5hdlpKisjZ — The Scene (@SCENE) February 15, 2017

Waking up to watch the #hurtbae video was a bad decision pic.twitter.com/1Yo9isQ6LJ — k (@trashfave) February 16, 2017

"why didn't u leave"

SON WHY DIDN'T YOU LEAVE INSTEAD OF CHEATING, YOU SHOULD'VE LEFT IF U WEREN'T HAPPY INSTEAD OF HURTING HER #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/nKXm9mntI0 — cat (@veIvetangel) February 16, 2017

The video shows the ex-couple discussing how their relationship ended and the guy – whose real name is reportedly Leonard – says he doesn’t even know how many times he cheated on the woman, who has since been identified as Kourtney Jorge.

And now we’re just mad.

#hurtbae



“How many times did you cheat on me?”



“I wasn’t counting.”



All of twitter: pic.twitter.com/p7BY3nKz1O — Will (@Subtweetg0d) February 16, 2017

"How many times did you cheat on me?"

Him: Idk I lost count



Me: oh word? #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/f3ybwJn13M — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) February 16, 2017

At one point Leonard asks Kourtney why she stayed with him and she says: “Because you were my best friend.”

Oh, #HurtBae. *cries dramatically*

Her: "I don't think you're a bad guy because you cheated, I forgave you."

Him: "Why?"

Her: "Because you're my bestfriend" #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/UBQR5xhCNf — Kait 🌈 (@itzzkait) February 16, 2017

"Because you were my best friend"#HurtBae

I still shed a tear though... pic.twitter.com/TvISblhMYZ — Refiloe (@Fano_Kgops) February 16, 2017

You know what, there are just too many emotional moments.

#hurtbae

"I feel like you abandoned me"

Me: pic.twitter.com/oT1wr2zWY4 — G R E S A 🖤 (@GresaaCouturee) February 16, 2017

My face when dude told #hurtbae "And I hope we can still be friends one day" pic.twitter.com/dnop7JVERQ — Delishian👳🏽‍♀️ (@iamwilliewill) February 16, 2017

"I hope we can stay friends and I can watch the woman you are becoming" #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/KSWOuy1Yut — Kimaya. (@kimayad_) February 16, 2017

Yep, in case you haven’t realised yet, memes are the only way to get through this tragic situation.

Dude calculating how many times he cheated on her as she's crying 🤔🤔🤔#HurtBae pic.twitter.com/NWtBougtwi — Dez! (@_AdiDez_) February 16, 2017

Her: how many times did you cheat ?

Him: I, I, I, I, Idk

Her: If you had to say

Him: I wasn't counting



Me: IF YOU HAD AN ESTIMATE #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/BNL0JDiBpl — ma (@yiraidaxoxo) February 16, 2017

People on Twitter have got #HurtBae’s back, though – and seem to be feeling empowered while doing so.

We as women have to grow up. Just cause you love a man, does that mean he deserves you? It must be reciprocated or it means nothing #hurtbae — Miss Riss (@MissRissaB) February 16, 2017

I hope y'all girls in those toxic relationships leave today. You are young. You are beautiful. You are worthy❤️.DONT FORGET THAT! #hurtBae — Lillian (@shychuckles95) February 16, 2017

#hurtbae is a lesson.



If you are not serious don't get started. Don't awaken a woman's heart if you have no intentions to love her right. — Cynnamon Ré (@Sweet_Cynsation) February 16, 2017

Leonard: "...and I get a chance to see you grow into the woman you're becoming."



Me: NO! YOU DON'T DESERVE THAT! LEAVE HER BE!@SCENE pic.twitter.com/6b8AhdGjLg — N I C H O L Λ S (@Creat1ve) February 15, 2017

It’s not known why exactly the video was made, or indeed why the couple decided to share the story.

But, if it helps at all with your recovery from all the drama, Kourtney appears to have been found on Twitter – and has revealed she has since found love with a more deserving man.

For all of those wondering, I am in a happy relationship with someone who treats me so very right 💕 Thanks so much for the love! -xoxo https://t.co/SFTHv6rGat — kourt🌞 (@creolekourt) February 16, 2017

Now excuse us while we try and pull ourselves together…