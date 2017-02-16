#HurtBae: This heartbreaking video of a woman confronting her cheating ex has really hit Twitter in the feels

Sometimes you see a hashtag trending and you click on it without a care in the world… only to be emotionally destroyed.

#HurtBae, we’re referring to you.

It all started after The Scene shared a heartbreaking video showing a woman confronting her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her – and it has completely taken over Twitter.

The video shows the ex-couple discussing how their relationship ended and the guy – whose real name is reportedly Leonard – says he doesn’t even know how many times he cheated on the woman, who has since been identified as Kourtney Jorge.

And now we’re just mad.

At one point Leonard asks Kourtney why she stayed with him and she says: “Because you were my best friend.”

Oh, #HurtBae. *cries dramatically*

You know what, there are just too many emotional moments.

Yep, in case you haven’t realised yet, memes are the only way to get through this tragic situation.

People on Twitter have got #HurtBae’s back, though – and seem to be feeling empowered while doing so.

It’s not known why exactly the video was made, or indeed why the couple decided to share the story.

But, if it helps at all with your recovery from all the drama, Kourtney appears to have been found on Twitter – and has revealed she has since found love with a more deserving man.

Now excuse us while we try and pull ourselves together…
