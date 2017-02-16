#HurtBae: This heartbreaking video of a woman confronting her cheating ex has really hit Twitter in the feels
Sometimes you see a hashtag trending and you click on it without a care in the world… only to be emotionally destroyed.
#HurtBae, we’re referring to you.
It all started after The Scene shared a heartbreaking video showing a woman confronting her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her – and it has completely taken over Twitter.
He cheated on her. Now she wants to know why. pic.twitter.com/5hdlpKisjZ— The Scene (@SCENE) February 15, 2017
Waking up to watch the #hurtbae video was a bad decision pic.twitter.com/1Yo9isQ6LJ— k (@trashfave) February 16, 2017
"why didn't u leave"— cat (@veIvetangel) February 16, 2017
SON WHY DIDN'T YOU LEAVE INSTEAD OF CHEATING, YOU SHOULD'VE LEFT IF U WEREN'T HAPPY INSTEAD OF HURTING HER #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/nKXm9mntI0
The video shows the ex-couple discussing how their relationship ended and the guy – whose real name is reportedly Leonard – says he doesn’t even know how many times he cheated on the woman, who has since been identified as Kourtney Jorge.
And now we’re just mad.
#hurtbae : "How many girls you cheat on me with"— Nelson Mcgrew (@NelsonMcgrewww) February 16, 2017
"I didn't keep cou-" #bae pic.twitter.com/Y4RO368cz3
#hurtbae— Will (@Subtweetg0d) February 16, 2017
“How many times did you cheat on me?”
“I wasn’t counting.”
All of twitter: pic.twitter.com/p7BY3nKz1O
"How many times did you cheat on me?"— Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) February 16, 2017
Him: Idk I lost count
Me: oh word? #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/f3ybwJn13M
At one point Leonard asks Kourtney why she stayed with him and she says: “Because you were my best friend.”
Oh, #HurtBae. *cries dramatically*
Her: "I don't think you're a bad guy because you cheated, I forgave you."— Kait 🌈 (@itzzkait) February 16, 2017
Him: "Why?"
Her: "Because you're my bestfriend" #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/UBQR5xhCNf
"Because you were my best friend"#HurtBae— Refiloe (@Fano_Kgops) February 16, 2017
I still shed a tear though... pic.twitter.com/TvISblhMYZ
You know what, there are just too many emotional moments.
#hurtbae— G R E S A 🖤 (@GresaaCouturee) February 16, 2017
"I feel like you abandoned me"
Me: pic.twitter.com/oT1wr2zWY4
My face when dude told #hurtbae "And I hope we can still be friends one day" pic.twitter.com/dnop7JVERQ— Delishian👳🏽♀️ (@iamwilliewill) February 16, 2017
"I hope we can stay friends and I can watch the woman you are becoming" #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/KSWOuy1Yut— Kimaya. (@kimayad_) February 16, 2017
Yep, in case you haven’t realised yet, memes are the only way to get through this tragic situation.
If you didn't count, then it don't count. #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/049wLsvx4v— Darrion Green (@SpeedyGreen6) February 16, 2017
Dude calculating how many times he cheated on her as she's crying 🤔🤔🤔#HurtBae pic.twitter.com/NWtBougtwi— Dez! (@_AdiDez_) February 16, 2017
Her: how many times did you cheat ?— ma (@yiraidaxoxo) February 16, 2017
Him: I, I, I, I, Idk
Her: If you had to say
Him: I wasn't counting
Me: IF YOU HAD AN ESTIMATE #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/BNL0JDiBpl
People on Twitter have got #HurtBae’s back, though – and seem to be feeling empowered while doing so.
We as women have to grow up. Just cause you love a man, does that mean he deserves you? It must be reciprocated or it means nothing #hurtbae— Miss Riss (@MissRissaB) February 16, 2017
I hope y'all girls in those toxic relationships leave today. You are young. You are beautiful. You are worthy❤️.DONT FORGET THAT! #hurtBae— Lillian (@shychuckles95) February 16, 2017
#hurtbae is a lesson.— Cynnamon Ré (@Sweet_Cynsation) February 16, 2017
If you are not serious don't get started. Don't awaken a woman's heart if you have no intentions to love her right.
Leonard: "...and I get a chance to see you grow into the woman you're becoming."— N I C H O L Λ S (@Creat1ve) February 15, 2017
Me: NO! YOU DON'T DESERVE THAT! LEAVE HER BE!@SCENE pic.twitter.com/6b8AhdGjLg
It’s not known why exactly the video was made, or indeed why the couple decided to share the story.
But, if it helps at all with your recovery from all the drama, Kourtney appears to have been found on Twitter – and has revealed she has since found love with a more deserving man.
For all of those wondering, I am in a happy relationship with someone who treats me so very right 💕 Thanks so much for the love! -xoxo https://t.co/SFTHv6rGat— kourt🌞 (@creolekourt) February 16, 2017
Now excuse us while we try and pull ourselves together…
