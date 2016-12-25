Hungover on Christmas Day? Here's how to get through it without getting in trouble with your parents

There’s nothing worse than waking up on Christmas morning to a pounding head, aching body, twisted stomach and, of course, death stares from your parents. Yes, you’ve got a raging hangover – we’ve all been there and we feel your pain.

It matters not how many bottles of champagne you popped the night before, only that you’re able to power through Christmas like a champ and keep the damage to a minimum.

So, for those who failed to abide by the NHS’s guide to responsible drinking, we’ve got some tips to boss your hangover and keep your parents happy.

Water

Your mother has probably been throwing this advice at you since you were a teen (and we all know what wise creatures mums are) but replenishing hydration is key to combating a hangover. Water will help flush out all those bad toxins and get you feeling less fatigued and more festive faster.

Exercise (ugh)

The most exercise anyone is going to do on Christmas Day is making that strenuous trip from the bed to the sofa. But if you can muster the strength, drag yourself out of bed for a dose of fresh air and a family walk. If that is completely out of the question, you could always pull a few yoga moves in the comfort of your own bedroom.

Food

All you wanna do the morning after the night before is shove food down your throat to serve your growling stomach. We’re with you on that. Replenish your body with lost nutrients and minerals, but choose your dish wisely. As satisfying as a greasy fry-up or sugar-laden treats may be, they’re not necessarily the best way to rid you of your hangover.

Tea

One big tell-tale sign of a hangover is those puffy, red eyes. If you want to trick your family into thinking you’ve had a better night’s sleep than Aurora, then relieve your eyes with some cold, damp tea bags. There’s nothing a cuppa can’t fix, honestly.

Salt and vinegar crisps

While this may seem like a bit of an old wives’ tale, there is some truth behind the rumour. Most hangover symptoms are the product of dehydration, and when you lose water you also lose the salts found in it. Walkers will be your new best friend.

Orange juice

Orange juice is another thing our bodies seem to crave the morning after the night before, and it’s pretty much due to the vitamin C. Before you get absolutely Blitzen again – it’s inevitable, it’s Christmas Day – guzzle down as much OJ as your heart desires.