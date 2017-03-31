HSBC is giving transgender customers choice of 10 new gender neutral titles

HSBC Bank is rolling out new services aiming to give transgender customers a better banking experience, including offering a choice of 10 gender neutral titles.

The UK bank said the new titles allow people who do not identify as a particular gender, or who do not want to be identified by gender, to choose the title that works for them.

They include Mx, Ind, M and Misc. HSBC said the titles will be applied across a customer’s account, including their bank cards and correspondence.

HSBC has also streamlined the process for people who wish to change their gender on their bank account.

(Thinkstock)

It said customers simply need to bring a passport, driving licence or birth certificate that supports the change of gender to update their details in branch.

Branch and contact centre staff have been undergoing training to support this.

The announcement was made ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday.

In November, Metro Bank said customers and staff who do not identify themselves with being specifically male or female can now choose non-binary as an option when filling out forms.

HSBC extends transgender titles — ValeraGromov (@ValeraGromovi4) March 30, 2017

As well as choosing options like Mr, Mrs or Miss, customers and staff at Metro Bank can opt for Mx when giving their title.

Here are the new titles that HSBC customers can choose from, with some detail about them from HSBC:

- Mx (pronounced “mix” or “mux”)

- Ind (an abbreviation of individual)

- M

- Misc (an abbreviation of miscellaneous)

- Mre (an abbreviation for “mystery”)

(Charlotte Ball/PA)

- Msr (represents a combination of Miss/Sir)

- Myr

- Pr (prounced “per”. An abbreviation of person)

- Sai (pronounced “sigh”)

- Ser (pronounced “sair”).