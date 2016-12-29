How you thought 2016 would go vs how it actually went

2016 has been an interesting year, to say the least. We’re not going to say a fiery pit of hell, but…

Cast your mind back to New Year’s Eve in 2015. Ah, the idealism. We were all under the naive impression that 2016 would be our time to shine, but as so often happens, reality just couldn’t live up to our high expectations.

So let’s review the year, judging how we thought it would go compared to how it actually went. In gif form obviously, because that’s so 2016.

Politics

Expectation:

Love GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

Brexit GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

The US election

Expectation:

Hillary Clinton GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

Trump GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Socialising

Expectation:

D.R.A.M. GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

Tv GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Work

Expectation:

Cat GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

Work GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Exercise

Expectation:

Excited GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

90S GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Romance

Expectation:

Love GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

Alone GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Money

Expectation:

Season 3 GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

Red Fang GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Summer

Expectation:

Girl GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Reality:

Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
KEYWORDS: 2016, New Year's Eve

 

