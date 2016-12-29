How you thought 2016 would go vs how it actually went

2016 has been an interesting year, to say the least. We’re not going to say a fiery pit of hell, but…

Cast your mind back to New Year’s Eve in 2015. Ah, the idealism. We were all under the naive impression that 2016 would be our time to shine, but as so often happens, reality just couldn’t live up to our high expectations.

So let’s review the year, judging how we thought it would go compared to how it actually went. In gif form obviously, because that’s so 2016.

Politics

Expectation:

Reality:

The US election

Expectation:

Reality:

Socialising

Expectation:

Reality:

Work

Expectation:

Reality:

Exercise

Expectation:

Reality:

Romance

Expectation:

Reality:

Money

Expectation:

Reality:

Summer

Expectation:

Reality:

