How well do you know your Cork slang?
22/02/2017 - 09:57:41Back to Discover Home
Some might say the Cork slang is one of the most unique tongues in the country.
So just for fun we thought we’d ask a handful of Corkonians (Cork City to be exact) what their favourite Cork slang was.
After a few minutes of extensive translating and plenty of banter, we were educated to say the least.
We then thought we’d put you all to the test - go on, give it a go, don’t be a langer.
Join the conversation - comment here