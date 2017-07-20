How two cats ringing bells are ruling the internet right now

If you ever needed back-up for the phrase “don’t change a winning formula”, these cool cats and their bells are it.

In videos posted by Japanese-speaking Twitter user @b_ru_ru, the premise of their double act is simple – the cats ring their bells and they get food – and it all started with this wonderful video.

With more than 230,000 retweets, this little dinner outing is already a timeless classic – but how do you follow it up?

Well, these two felines found a way. Here’s their latest viral video and perhaps the eagle-eyed among you will spot a slight deviation from the original.

Of course, everything is better with hats. And just think, the possibilities are endless.

You’ve got watermelon hats…

Bunny ears…

And even bananas for their noggins.

What’s more, the audience loves it.

Literally bananas.

Baffling but utterly compelling. — Sue Llewellyn 💃🏻 (@suellewellyn) June 20, 2017

This is why I sub to this person. CATSSSSS — That Guy (@That1990Guy) July 15, 2017

Before you go thinking these two celebrities are nothing but one-trick ponies though, wait until you see this.

It seems one of the cats has mastered the Japanese board game Shogi…

And look, the other one can do it too.

Are they playing each other at board games? How clever are these cats? How long until we all have cat overlords making us ring bells for food?

Well, not until after they’ve had a nap at least…