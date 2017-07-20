How two cats ringing bells are ruling the internet right now
20/07/2017 - 09:01:49Back to Discover Home
If you ever needed back-up for the phrase “don’t change a winning formula”, these cool cats and their bells are it.
In videos posted by Japanese-speaking Twitter user @b_ru_ru, the premise of their double act is simple – the cats ring their bells and they get food – and it all started with this wonderful video.
横に並んで注文 pic.twitter.com/lQYeyfnsMC— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) March 30, 2017
With more than 230,000 retweets, this little dinner outing is already a timeless classic – but how do you follow it up?
Well, these two felines found a way. Here’s their latest viral video and perhaps the eagle-eyed among you will spot a slight deviation from the original.
猫のおまわりさん pic.twitter.com/JMUYe6AWvR— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) July 15, 2017
Of course, everything is better with hats. And just think, the possibilities are endless.
You’ve got watermelon hats…
スイカ#ねこフルーツちゃん pic.twitter.com/tNzhxcNumy— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) June 22, 2017
Bunny ears…
うさぎ pic.twitter.com/X5eU9PkAjU— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) July 1, 2017
And even bananas for their noggins.
バナナ#ねこフルーツちゃん pic.twitter.com/DH0RNrYHBv— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) June 19, 2017
What’s more, the audience loves it.
Literally bananas.— Sue Llewellyn 💃🏻 (@suellewellyn) June 20, 2017
Baffling but utterly compelling.
This is why I sub to this person. CATSSSSS— That Guy (@That1990Guy) July 15, 2017
Before you go thinking these two celebrities are nothing but one-trick ponies though, wait until you see this.
It seems one of the cats has mastered the Japanese board game Shogi…
ねこ棋士 pic.twitter.com/AVei1PUDVR— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) July 3, 2017
And look, the other one can do it too.
白黒棋士 pic.twitter.com/HwZ5CnnKen— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) July 4, 2017
Are they playing each other at board games? How clever are these cats? How long until we all have cat overlords making us ring bells for food?
Well, not until after they’ve had a nap at least…
お腹ガードマン勤務中 pic.twitter.com/IyCA9i39uk— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) April 27, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here