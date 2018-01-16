How to wear white in winter at any age

Back to Discover Home

While black dresses may have been making the headlines over in the US, as stars banded together at the Golden Globes in support of the Time’s Up campaign, back home we’ve been seeing celebs kitted out stunning all-white ensembles that are making us rethink the pale hue. Maggie Oliver entering the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA) Everywhere from award dos to the Celebrity Big Brother launch – yes, really – stylish ladies of all ages have been proving that lighter shades shouldn’t just be confined to the summer months, and that the American adage, ‘don’t wear white after Labour Day’ (meaning September), is patently false. Inspired by a host of fashionable females, here are four chic ways to wear white in winter…

1. Suits

Arizona Muse and Ashley James (Matt Crossick/Ian West/PA)

Trouser suits have been making a massive comeback in fashion recently, the once fussy form of tailoring now a viable option day or night.

Take your cue from models Arizona Muse and Ashley James by choosing a longline jacket and teaming it with wide-leg trousers to give your look a relaxed feel. Add a pop of colour with crimson lipstick or bright court shoes.

(La Redoute/PA)

La Redoute Collections Cotton Mix Jacket

(Wallis/PA)

Wallis White Blazer, and Wide Leg Trousers (available from February)

(Next/PA)

Next Ecru Wide Leg Trousers

2. Dresses

Charlotte Hope and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the Evening Standard Theatre Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

It can be tricky to pull off a white dress without looking like you’re attempting to upstage an unsuspecting bride, but actresses Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Charlotte Hope prove that it can be done, and done well.

In fact, a white dress is the coolest way to do black-tie right now, and if that means shopping from the bridal department, so be it (unless you are actually a wedding guest, in which case steer well clear). Sleek accessories and understated jewellery complete the look.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Henrietta Embellished Short Bridal Dress

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Off-White Amelie Wedding Dress

3. Coats

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

If white is an uncommon fixture in your wardrobe, but you’re not keen on a big overhaul, the best way to incorporate it is through outerwear. Follow Meghan Markle’s lead and wrap yourself up in an ivory trench, combining minimalist elegance with floaty femininity.

Not only will it keep you cosy while temperatures plummet toward the minus numbers, but as the ultimate neutral, it’ll complement all your pre-existing outfits, making a bold statement without any risk of clashing.

(Reiss/PA)

Reiss Hetty Belted Wrap-Front Coat

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Cotton Trench Coat

4. S hoes

Céline always knows exactly what I want😌 A post shared by 李承師CITI (@cit1ee) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Dip your toe in the trend – literally – with some sharp white leather heels. These playful Celine mules have been spotted on everyone from the Kardashians to teen actress Millie Bobby Brown, and now the high street has got in on the act too, so you can get a pair without the designer price tag.

(Hugo Boss/PA)

Hugo Boss Pointed-Toe Mules

(Very/PA)

V By Very Divine Pointed Mule