How to throw the ultimate Chinese New Year party
Think that you’ve got all your New Year’s celebrations out of your system after January 1? Think again, because January 28 marks the Chinese New Year.
Don’t worry if you’ve left your preparation until the last minute, because here is our handy list for the most extra Chinese New Year party you could throw. You can thank us later.
DecorationsOkay, first things first: Make sure your pad is as festive as possible. Luckily, it’s not so hard – you don’t have to be as OTT as this place.
Rooster lantern decos all over Singapore Chinatown heralding #YearOfTheRooster of #ChineseNewYear 2017. A sight to behold.#Twittblaster pic.twitter.com/8nUBSIeP9a— Pat Chan-Schatz (@Twittblaster) January 26, 2017
Instead, decorate your place with more low-key lanterns, and a red colour scheme never goes amiss. Oranges are a traditional food at Chinese New Year, so pop them in a bowl and boom: a ready-made centrepiece.
Here’s some inspo for you.
If you’re trying to save some dollar or are just a particularly crafty person, why not make your own lanterns?
Make sure you set your table appropriately, chopsticks and all, then you’ll be golden.
Starters and nibblesFood is obvs the main event of any decent Chinese New Year soiree. For a starter you could do no wrong by whipping up some spring rolls. Because everyone loves spring rolls, it’s a scientific fact.
Food GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
MainsNo Chinese New Year party is complete without some form of dumplings – they form an important centrepiece of the meal, and traditionally were a symbol of wealth. Oh, and they’re delicious. Why not try this dumpling noodle bowl recipe for size.
Chinese New Year begins this Saturday, January 28, and if you're looking for an easy (and delicious) way to join in the fun, we have the recipe for you. @theculturepearl gives us a quick and yummy Dumpling Noodle Bowl recipe. All the ingredients can be found at your local No Frills. Get the full recipe [link in bio] #chinesenewyear #noodles #dumpling #recipe #loblaws
Unfortunately, we can’t subsist purely on dumplings (as much as we’d like to), so here are some other options for main meal dishes.
You could go down the healthy route with this takeaway style chow mein recipe. However, remember that long noodles are traditionally a symbol for long life, so don’t break those babies up.
Or instead appeal to the meatlovers with this crispy chilli beef recipe.
At Chinese New Year it’s also traditional to serve whole fish, like the sea bream in this Cantonese recipe.
On the blog: Cantonese Steamed Whole Sea Bream, or how to look the shiz for #cny dinner. It really is the easiest recipe as long as you have great fish and great soy sauce (shout outs to #kikkoman and @finandflounder).The fish head might be a bit of a challenge for some, so I also explain the whys and hows to cooking fish whole. Link in profile
Or just opt for an all-round winner with this sweet sticky chicken.
Hungry? Chopsticks at the ready a new recipe over on the blog, it is finger lickin good and just in time for Chinese New Year 🐔so stop hawkin 🦅around so chop chop. http://liketk.it/2qeLy @liketoknow.it #liketkit www.londonmumma.com . . . . . . . . . #chinesenewyear #foodiefeature #foodblogeats #coconutrice #rooster #chinesenewyear2017 #sweetystickychicken #familyeats #healthyfood #healthylife #thehappynow #foodstagram #foodpics #foodphoto #instalike
Or, if you’re anything like us, you’ll just go for all of the above. Hey – you never know what people will fancy on the night.
SidesThink turnip cakes are made of turnips? Nope, because somewhat counterintuitively this traditional cake is actually made of radish. And you’re definitely going to want to try it.
{recipe} Not ready for Chinese New Year? Try making this easy daikon radish cake (aka turnip cake) #蘿蔔糕. This version is meatless so perfect for you #pescatarian ➡grab the recipe here (clickable link in my bio): http://yireservation.com/recipes/easy-daikon-radish-cake/ . . . . #recipe #recipes #goodeats #foodporn #homecooking #yum #instayum #instafood #feedfeed #foodpics #foodphotography #igfood #homemade #recipeoftheday #onthetable #handmade #cooking #howto #huffposttaste #buzzfeedfood #foooodieee #foodblog #yireservation #chinesenewyearrecipes #chinesenewyear #cny2017 #radishcake #dimsum
No Chinese meal is complete without egg fried rice, and luckily it’s much less greasy and gross when you make it yourself.
DessertsThe best thing about Asian desserts is how much room for experimentation there is. If you’re really feeling like trying something new, give this lotus seed sweet soup a go.
A dessert recipe to usher the Year of Rooster - Lotus Seed Sweet Soup #ChineseNewYear #dessert Recipe Link: http://mytrialsinthekitchen.blogspot.my/2017/01/lotus-seed-sweet-soup-chinesenewyear.html #frommykitchen #ilovecooking #homecook #foodfrommykitchen #Dinner #lovefood #foodonthetable #Chinesefood #instagram #instafood #instayum #yummy #delicious #tasty #foodie #foodpics #foodphotography #foodporn #foodspotting #foodstamping #foodstagram #foodshutter #foodgram #onthetable #ontheblognow #ontheblog #ChineseNewYear #dessert #recipe
But if you don’t quite fancy that, these black sesame shortbread cookies are a failsafe winner.
Black Sesame Shortbread Cookies for a #SweetLunarNewYear link party 🎉 Come celebrate with me and these other bloggers: @vermilionroots @whattocooktoday @wokandskillet @atasteofjoyandlove @gritsandchopsticks @littlesweetbaker @brunchnbites @missinglokness @whatggmaate @annlow3663 @6etty @jeanetteshealthyliving @gina.chong @rotinrice @malaysianchinesekitchen @dailycookingquest @vforveggy @butterandtype @thevietvegan @thirstyfortea @kimchimari @lisas_lemonykitchen @omnivorescookbook @plantcrush @anitachu @nutfreewok @limeandcilantro
CocktailsThink we’re done yet? Not quite – if you really want to treat your guests, why not try this recipe for a Chinese ice tea.
Okay, so we know that most of this list is food-related but hey – if you’re going to put on a Chinese New Year party, you’ve got to make sure the table’s creaking.
Happy Year of the Rooster!
