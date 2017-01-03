How to make your January as December-y as possible

After all the parties, festivities and fun of December, January sure feels like a let-down.

But never fear! Only true grinches would relinquish the festive spirit in January. Sure, the naysayers will say that “Christmas has come and gone”, “you should just let it go” and “it’s madness to still drink mulled wine after December”, but haters gonna hate.

So in order to help you with your quest to make January as festively December-y as possible, we’ve collected a handy checklist of things to do throughout the month. You are so very welcome.

HULU GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Disclaimer: we take no responsibility for any loss of friendships you might incur on your quest for year-long Christmas cheer. Hey, you have to suffer for your art.

1. Put tinsel everywhere

2. Continue wearing your most outrageous Christmas jumper every day

3. Buy a cut-price advent calendar and start again on January 1st

4. Only listen to Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is You

5. Stock up on all the heavily discounted Christmas treats like mince pies and candy canes

6. Only travel via reindeer

7. Watch a Christmas movie every day

8. Give your friends presents throughout the month

9. Organise a party at work where people inevitably have a bit too much to drink

10. Refuse to drink red wine unless it’s mulled

11. Attach sleigh bells to yourself so people can hear your Christmas cheer from a mile off

12. Leave milk and cookies out for Santa every night

13. Refuse to take down your Christmas tree