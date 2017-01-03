How to make your January as December-y as possible
After all the parties, festivities and fun of December, January sure feels like a let-down.
But never fear! Only true grinches would relinquish the festive spirit in January. Sure, the naysayers will say that “Christmas has come and gone”, “you should just let it go” and “it’s madness to still drink mulled wine after December”, but haters gonna hate.
So in order to help you with your quest to make January as festively December-y as possible, we’ve collected a handy checklist of things to do throughout the month. You are so very welcome.
Disclaimer: we take no responsibility for any loss of friendships you might incur on your quest for year-long Christmas cheer. Hey, you have to suffer for your art.
1. Put tinsel everywhere
2. Continue wearing your most outrageous Christmas jumper every dayFunny GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
3. Buy a cut-price advent calendar and start again on January 1st
4. Only listen to Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is YouMusic Video GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
5. Stock up on all the heavily discounted Christmas treats like mince pies and candy canesFood GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
6. Only travel via reindeerWarner Archive GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
7. Watch a Christmas movie every dayMovie GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
8. Give your friends presents throughout the monthHULU GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
9. Organise a party at work where people inevitably have a bit too much to drinkParty GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
10. Refuse to drink red wine unless it’s mulledCocktails GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
11. Attach sleigh bells to yourself so people can hear your Christmas cheer from a mile offSaturday Night Live GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
12. Leave milk and cookies out for Santa every nightMovies GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
13. Refuse to take down your Christmas treeChristmas Tree GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
