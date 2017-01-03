How to make your January as December-y as possible

Back to Discover Home

After all the parties, festivities and fun of December, January sure feels like a let-down.

But never fear! Only true grinches would relinquish the festive spirit in January. Sure, the naysayers will say that “Christmas has come and gone”, “you should just let it go” and “it’s madness to still drink mulled wine after December”, but haters gonna hate.

So in order to help you with your quest to make January as festively December-y as possible, we’ve collected a handy checklist of things to do throughout the month. You are so very welcome.

HULU GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Disclaimer: we take no responsibility for any loss of friendships you might incur on your quest for year-long Christmas cheer. Hey, you have to suffer for your art.

1. Put tinsel everywhere

2. Continue wearing your most outrageous Christmas jumper every day

Funny GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Buy a cut-price advent calendar and start again on January 1st

4. Only listen to Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is You

Music Video GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Stock up on all the heavily discounted Christmas treats like mince pies and candy canes

Food GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Only travel via reindeer

Warner Archive GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Watch a Christmas movie every day

Movie GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Give your friends presents throughout the month

HULU GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Organise a party at work where people inevitably have a bit too much to drink

Party GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Refuse to drink red wine unless it’s mulled

Cocktails GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Attach sleigh bells to yourself so people can hear your Christmas cheer from a mile off

Saturday Night Live GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Leave milk and cookies out for Santa every night

Movies GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

13. Refuse to take down your Christmas tree

Christmas Tree GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
KEYWORDS: Christmas, December, January

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover