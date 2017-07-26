How to make Gennaro Contaldo’s baby chicken in a cider vinegar sauce

Gennaro Contaldo loves to cook with baby chickens (aka poussins) because, he says, they are “much more tender than a fully matured one”.

If you’re cooking his mouthwateringly good baby chicken dish for guests, you can share them or serve one poussin per person, depending on people’s appetites, says Gennaro.

All you need now is a side of seasonal vegetables…

Wow look at these beauties!!! Such wonderful colours! @jamiesitalianuk piccadilly today with @same11iott and head chef @rafwest cooking specials filled with sunshine! Big love all x A post shared by Gennaro Contaldo (@gennarocontaldo) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

Ingredients:

(Serves 2–4)

2 baby chickens (poussins), boned (ask your butcher to do this for you)

6tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the filling:

2 garlic cloves, peeled

2tbsp capers

1tsp sea salt

2tsp extra virgin olive oil

Needles from 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

A handful of chopped fresh parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

For the sauce:

2 garlic cloves, peeled

Needles from 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

120ml white wine

120ml cider vinegar

1/2tbsp sugar

1tbsp capers

Scattering of fresh parsley, to serve (optional)

Ask your butcher to help prep your poussins (Kim Lightbody/Pavilion/PA)



Method:

1. First make the filling by placing all the ingredients in a mortar and pounding them with a pestle until you obtain a pulp.

2. Open up each baby chicken like a butterfly and place skin-side down on a chopping board. Spread the filling evenly over the flesh side, then fold the poussin back over and secure the opening with wooden toothpicks, weaving them in and out. Season all over with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan, add the chickens, then reduce the heat slightly and cook until golden brown on all sides. Cover the pan and cook gently for about 20 minutes, until the chickens are cooked through.

3. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Place the garlic and rosemary in a mortar and pound with a pestle. Add the wine, vinegar, sugar and capers, and mix well.

4. Turn up the heat under the chickens, add the sauce and simmer until reduced by half, stirring all the time. Arrange on a plate and pour over the sauce. Serve immediately, scattered with parsley, if wished.