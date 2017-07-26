How to make Gennaro Contaldo’s baby chicken in a cider vinegar sauce
Gennaro Contaldo loves to cook with baby chickens (aka poussins) because, he says, they are “much more tender than a fully matured one”.
If you’re cooking his mouthwateringly good baby chicken dish for guests, you can share them or serve one poussin per person, depending on people’s appetites, says Gennaro.
All you need now is a side of seasonal vegetables…
Ingredients:
(Serves 2–4)
2 baby chickens (poussins), boned (ask your butcher to do this for you)
6tbsp olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the filling:
2 garlic cloves, peeled
2tbsp capers
1tsp sea salt
2tsp extra virgin olive oil
Needles from 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
A handful of chopped fresh parsley
Freshly ground black pepper
For the sauce:
2 garlic cloves, peeled
Needles from 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
120ml white wine
120ml cider vinegar
1/2tbsp sugar
1tbsp capers
Scattering of fresh parsley, to serve (optional)
Method:
1. First make the filling by placing all the ingredients in a mortar and pounding them with a pestle until you obtain a pulp.
2. Open up each baby chicken like a butterfly and place skin-side down on a chopping board. Spread the filling evenly over the flesh side, then fold the poussin back over and secure the opening with wooden toothpicks, weaving them in and out. Season all over with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan, add the chickens, then reduce the heat slightly and cook until golden brown on all sides. Cover the pan and cook gently for about 20 minutes, until the chickens are cooked through.
3. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Place the garlic and rosemary in a mortar and pound with a pestle. Add the wine, vinegar, sugar and capers, and mix well.
4. Turn up the heat under the chickens, add the sauce and simmer until reduced by half, stirring all the time. Arrange on a plate and pour over the sauce. Serve immediately, scattered with parsley, if wished.
