How to make employers pay for your holiday – it’s the new thing to do

It’s official: we all work far too hard and don’t play nearly enough. As the end of the year approaches, many workers will risk losing some of their holiday allocation simply because they were too busy to take time out from the office.

But it seems savvy young professionals have come up with a winning solution. If you’re heading out on a business trip, why not tack on a few days holiday?

Findings from The Heathrow Express Business Travel Insights Report 2017 show under-35s are taking maximum advantage of overseas work assignments by adding on a couple of extra holiday days to their trips, giving rise to a new type of globetrotter – the ‘bleasure traveller’.

According to the report, compiled by interviewing 2424 travellers from Europe and the US, conference delegates make the most of their jet set jobs – with 66% adding up to two additional weeks to their trips. And most admit to enjoying even the working part of their holiday – being in a different environment is, after all, an adventure in its own right.

So all round, everybody wins. The flights have already been paid, and most (decent) employers will be happy to extend return dates – especially if you fly on a day when fares are much lower.

If you want to make the most of a working holiday, here are a few of the key sites you can’t miss in some of the world’s top business destinations:

Hong Kong

The highest point on the island is also the most exclusive neighbourhood, thanks to cooler air circulating. But it’s the views that make a visit worthwhile, spilling across gleaming skyscrapers and down to Victoria Harbour. Take a ride to the top on The Peak Tram, a funicular operating since 1888.

Dubai

Recently crowned the Best New Museum – Middle East at the 2017 Leading Culture Destinations Awards, the Etihad Museum explores the history of the emirate. Inspired by the shape of a manuscript, the architecture is also impressive. Tickets from 25AED (€5).

New York

Claiming to be the ultimate undersea experience, National Geographic’s Encounter Ocean Odyssey is a new immersive nature attraction in Times Square. Visitors can travel through different oceans, coming face-to-face with creatures of the deep. Tickets from $39.50 (€33).