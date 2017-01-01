How to make body positivity your New Year's resolution
01/01/2017 - 11:08:41Back to Discover Home
When was the last time you looked amazing and thought to yourself: “Yep, I feel fabulous”? Unfortunately, all too many of us have to rack our brains to think of the answer.
We’re not going to overload you with all that cheesy “new year, new you” stuff, but let’s face it: it’s high time you started giving your body a little bit more credit. In fact, why not join the burgeoning body positivity movement? If you’re not quite sure how, here are our easy tips for how you can be a bit more body positive.
Trust us, it’ll help you be the best you in 2017.
Outfit GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
1. Ditch the scales and instead listen to how your body feels.
2. If someone gives you a compliment, why not just say “thanks!” instead of immediately denying it.
Season 8 GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
3. In fact, why not give yourself a compliment every once in a while? Because yes, sometimes your hair actually sometimes looks pretty great.
Compliment GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
4. Stop reading the magazines or following the Instagram accounts that make you feel bad about yourself.
Fran Solo GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
5. Instead, why not start following badass women like Nadia Aboulhosn or Ashley Graham.
6. Don’t be so hard on yourself.
En @iamproud.se - story! (For english, use instagram translation) Jag tror alla har sökt den och det är en frid för dom som hittat den. Det är nämligen lättare sagt än gjort. Vi vet vad strävar efter, välmående i alla dess former och trots det är det tydligen så svårt att finna den. Den där balansen. Jag trodde att allt skulle lösa sig lite per automatik faktiskt. Jag har alltid varit målmedveten och vetat exakt hur jag vill leva mitt liv. Även exakt hur jag inte vill leva. Trots det formade jag mitt eget liv helt tvärtom vad jag egentligen ville. Det tack vare min strävan om att väga 65kg. Jag trodde helt seriöst att det skulle bota all min ångest, alla skuldkänslor och i sin tur leda till välmående med balans. Allt jag ville ha var lycka, men jag har aldrig någonsin varit så olycklig som när jag vägde just 65 kg. Så vad är egentligen balans då? För mig innebär ett stabilt välmående mellan den fysiska och psykiska delarna av mig. Att kunna äta vad jag vill utan ångest, att inte äta något för att jag måste, att kunna träna, att kunna låta bli att träna utan skuldkänslor. Att kunna ligga i tv-soffan en kväll och nästa kväll kunna njuta av fullt med aktiviteter. Att kunna umgås med familj och vänner, men att också kunna vara helt själv. Det hörrni, det är för mig balans! #iamproudse .
7. Try not to live in a constant state of denial – it’s okay to treat yourself every so often and not feel bad.
Mimosa GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
8. Try not to put anyone else down – make 2017 your year to inspire, not criticise!
GRATITUDE // Experience an abundance of positive emotions by practicing gratitude. Reflect each day on things and people you're thankful for by speaking them aloud or writing them down. We have the power to cultivate gratitude in our lives which can ultimately increase our overall well-being, happiness, optimism, and energy. Wake up with a smile. Give thanks for being alive. Observe how positivity attracts more positivity in your life. .. What/who are you grateful for? Tell them and tell us in the comments below! .. #gratitude #positivity #optimism #happiness #energy #positiveenergy #bethankful #holidayseason #thankfulness #cultivategratitude #blessed #grateful #appreciation #holistic #homeopathic #bodypositivity #selflove #loveyourself #loveothers #weekmotivation #LA #california #socal #thecraftycube
9. Find the clothes that makes you feel fabulous – you don’t need to be slave to trends or what you looked like five years ago, it’s all about feeling comfortable now.
Music GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
10. Try some exercise, but don’t feel pressured – why not do something fun that makes you feel good, like a dance class?
Are you the #ULTIMATEFRAMER?! Who's ready for our November challenge? 8 pick-and-mix classes in a month for £75 💥💥💥 Click the link in our bio or go to the Offers page at moveyourframe.com to purchase. First one to complete all 8 classes and tag us on Instagram to let us know wins a #Framer tank from the new collection... Anddd GO! .. . #regram @polarglobal via @itzfitfieldz
11. Appreciate your body whenever you can. If you think about it, it’s pretty darn incredible!
Because it’s 2017 now, so you just do you.
Join the conversation - comment here