How to make body positivity your New Year's resolution

When was the last time you looked amazing and thought to yourself: “Yep, I feel fabulous”? Unfortunately, all too many of us have to rack our brains to think of the answer.

We’re not going to overload you with all that cheesy “new year, new you” stuff, but let’s face it: it’s high time you started giving your body a little bit more credit. In fact, why not join the burgeoning body positivity movement? If you’re not quite sure how, here are our easy tips for how you can be a bit more body positive.

Trust us, it’ll help you be the best you in 2017.

1. Ditch the scales and instead listen to how your body feels.

2. If someone gives you a compliment, why not just say “thanks!” instead of immediately denying it.



3. In fact, why not give yourself a compliment every once in a while? Because yes, sometimes your hair actually sometimes looks pretty great.



4. Stop reading the magazines or following the Instagram accounts that make you feel bad about yourself.



5. Instead, why not start following badass women like Nadia Aboulhosn or Ashley Graham.



6. Don’t be so hard on yourself.



7. Try not to live in a constant state of denial – it’s okay to treat yourself every so often and not feel bad.

8. Try not to put anyone else down – make 2017 your year to inspire, not criticise!



9. Find the clothes that makes you feel fabulous – you don’t need to be slave to trends or what you looked like five years ago, it’s all about feeling comfortable now.



10. Try some exercise, but don’t feel pressured – why not do something fun that makes you feel good, like a dance class?



11. Appreciate your body whenever you can. If you think about it, it’s pretty darn incredible!



Because it’s 2017 now, so you just do you.