How to completely nail your Super Bowl party

Think the Super Bowl is all about football? Think again, because if you’re anything like us it’s actually all about the party.

So congratulations! You’ve made the bold decision to stay in and host all of your friends for a Super Bowl party. This is particularly brave if you’re in Ireland and have any plans to attend work the next day, as the match itself starts at around 11:30pm.

So to help you plan everything and pull off a successful shindig, here are our top tips for how to make your Super Bowl party the envy of all the land (pro tip: make sure you don’t run out of beer). And yes, it’s unashamedly football-centric, because we obvs love sticking to a theme.

Decorations

For decking out your house, we strongly advise going as tacky as you can possibly think. We’re talking anything and everything football themed – subtlety is not the name of the game here.

Bonus points if you’re repping your favourite team.

If you’re feeling particularly extra, decorate yourself with a themed-manicure.

Also, ensure that your pets are on theme.

That really is going above and beyond.

Space

Okay, this is a boring one but it’s important. Despite what you might think, you and your guests will actually be watching some football on Super Bowl Sunday.

Make sure you actually have enough seats in front of the TV otherwise you might have to do a last minute friend cull. Also make sure there’s more than enough room for the all-important food – take care of these two things and everyone will be happy.

Snacks

Let’s be honest, Super Bowl Sunday is essentially a free pass to load up on all the food that you love but perhaps shouldn’t eat every day. And that’s what sport should really be about, right?

Central to any good party are chips and dips. Grab tortilla chips from your local supermarket and go to town making your own dips.

You could try this hummus.

And also you’d be mad to miss out any kind of guacamole from the table.

Or you could just go whole hog and whip up a plate of nachos.

If you’re feeling particularly fancy, you could try these chicken and bean tostadas.

Or with this cheesy buffalo chicken French bread, absolutely no-one could complain of going home hungry.

We have four glorious words for you: beer pretzels with queso. You’re welcome.

Desserts

Once you’ve eaten your bodyweight in nachos, it’s obviously time for dessert. Everyone loves a theme, so why not try these football themed brownies? Delicious and so on brand.

You don’t want the brownies to be lonely, so best to make some rocky road as well.

In case you haven’t had enough sweet things (or food in general), you’ll definitely want these milk chocolate and fudge cookies within arms reach.

Hey – when participating in sport (whether it’s playing or watching), you’ve got to make sure your blood sugar levels don’t dip.

Drinks

Watching American football (or any type of football if you ask us) just isn’t complete without beer – and a lot of it.

Get yourself a keg and some red cups for the true American experience.

And like all pro athletes, make sure you remember to stay hydrated.

So even if your team doesn’t win, at least you’ve had a great Super Bowl Sunday anyway.