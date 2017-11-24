How social media is reacting to the prospect of a Christmas election
With the Government on the brink of collapse and the likelihood of an election increasing, people have been taking to social media to share their thoughts.
My nerves are on the brink with all the talk of #GE17 pic.twitter.com/YmlVvaarsb— Charles Crowley (@crowley_IE) November 24, 2017
Waking up: “Ah, it was all a dream...”— Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) November 24, 2017
Wait. pic.twitter.com/H48Yb9Vwtk
And because it's social media, there is a healthy mix of humour, strong opinions and memes.
An election during Christmas? #GE17 pic.twitter.com/cht4BOqKrc— Seán O'Regan (@SeanOR95) November 24, 2017
Calling a General Election in the middle of Brexit negotiations is like tidying your room instead of studying for the Leaving Cert. #GE17— Ryan McBride (@Mcbrideryan1) November 23, 2017
People are already worrying about Christmas canvassers.
Photos emerging of politicians on the Christmas canvass. #GE17 pic.twitter.com/prd5LEePHs— Lorcan Nyhan (@LorcanN) November 24, 2017
Who will be the first politician photographed in a Santa suit while canvassing #ge17 #ge18— Dave Murphy (@davemurf83) November 24, 2017
Canvassing in #donegal should be fun #GE17 #ardararoad ❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/hZJms3AzsV— Andrea Gilligan (@andreagilligan) November 24, 2017
There were throwbacks to a recent election controversy.
Maybe the Russians had something to do with the email... #GE17— Audrey Carville (@AudreyCarville) November 23, 2017
And of course - lots of Simpsons memes.
As always, there's a Simpsons reference available for every situation. #GE17 #GE18 pic.twitter.com/am29b6KYa1— Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) November 23, 2017
Would you welcome a general election following the Tánaiste’s handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy? https://t.co/g6V8Zv3hmb— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) November 24, 2017
