How social media is reacting to the prospect of a Christmas election

With the Government on the brink of collapse and the likelihood of an election increasing, people have been taking to social media to share their thoughts.

My nerves are on the brink with all the talk of #GE17 pic.twitter.com/YmlVvaarsb — Charles Crowley (@crowley_IE) November 24, 2017

Waking up: “Ah, it was all a dream...”



Wait. pic.twitter.com/H48Yb9Vwtk — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) November 24, 2017

And because it's social media, there is a healthy mix of humour, strong opinions and memes.

Calling a General Election in the middle of Brexit negotiations is like tidying your room instead of studying for the Leaving Cert. #GE17 — Ryan McBride (@Mcbrideryan1) November 23, 2017

People are already worrying about Christmas canvassers.

Photos emerging of politicians on the Christmas canvass. #GE17 pic.twitter.com/prd5LEePHs — Lorcan Nyhan (@LorcanN) November 24, 2017

Who will be the first politician photographed in a Santa suit while canvassing #ge17 #ge18 — Dave Murphy (@davemurf83) November 24, 2017

There were throwbacks to a recent election controversy.

Maybe the Russians had something to do with the email... #GE17 — Audrey Carville (@AudreyCarville) November 23, 2017

And of course - lots of Simpsons memes.

Have your say in our poll below.

Would you welcome a general election following the Tánaiste’s handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy? https://t.co/g6V8Zv3hmb — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) November 24, 2017

Keep up to date with the latest developments here.