How Senator John McCain stunned Washington with his vote on US healthcare bill amendment

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former president Barack Obama’s health law, dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda.

And the biggest shock came from Republican senator John McCain who returned to unexpectedly vote no on the so-called “skinny repeal” healthcare bill.

BREAKING: @SenJohnMcCain has voted “no” on #SkinnyRepeal of #Obamacare, effectively killing this version of the bill — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) July 28, 2017

McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, was one of three Senators who voted with Democrats to defeat the controversial measure.

And the result of the vote – 49-51 – has Twitter shook.

The chamber gasped when McCain voted no. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 28, 2017

McCain!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 28, 2017

I had plenty of tweets in last few days doubting that McCain would do the right thing. But tonight anyway, he did. https://t.co/IeUoEuBI4j — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 28, 2017

honestly, Senator McCain , I could've done with less drama — KatherineHawkins (@Krhawkins5) July 28, 2017

Many people on Twitter are pointing out Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine also voted against the healthcare amendment.

Tomorrow the headlines will focus on McCain, but let's not forget it was Susan Collins and Senator Murkowski who held the line all the way. https://t.co/J2TWixYHC9 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 28, 2017

Yay Maverick McCain swooping in to save the day, but let's give due credit to the stalwart women who refused to budge. This belongs to them. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 28, 2017

Together with the Democrats, three GOP Senators--Collins, Murkowski and McCain--voted to defeat the "skinny" repeal of Obamacare. Thank you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 28, 2017

And interestingly, people tweeted how before the vote, McCain told press to “wait for the show” when asked how he would vote.

"Have you decided how you'll vote?" press corps.



"Yes," Sen. John McCain.



"How?"



"Wait for the show." — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) July 28, 2017

The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something – anything – to trigger negotiations with the House.

It would have repealed mandates that most individuals get health insurance and that large companies provide it to their employees. It would also have delayed a tax on medical devices.

It’s now unclear if Senate Republicans will be able to advance any health bill.