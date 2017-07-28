How Senator John McCain stunned Washington with his vote on US healthcare bill amendment

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former president Barack Obama’s health law, dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda.

And the biggest shock came from Republican senator John McCain who returned to unexpectedly vote no on the so-called “skinny repeal” healthcare bill.

McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, was one of three Senators who voted with Democrats to defeat the controversial measure.

And the result of the vote – 49-51 – has Twitter shook.

Many people on Twitter are pointing out Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine also voted against the healthcare amendment.

And interestingly, people tweeted how before the vote, McCain told press to “wait for the show” when asked how he would vote.

The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something – anything – to trigger negotiations with the House.

It would have repealed mandates that most individuals get health insurance and that large companies provide it to their employees. It would also have delayed a tax on medical devices.

It’s now unclear if Senate Republicans will be able to advance any health bill.
