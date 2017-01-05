How long can you last without laughing at this poor polar bear mascot continually falling over?

They say you should never work with animals, but as this attempted commercial proves, neither should you work with mascots.

The video is courtesy of car dealers White Bear Mitsubishi, who thought it would be a good idea to hire two actors to dress up as a gopher and a polar bear respectively, and take to the ice for their ad.

It turned out to be an excellent idea, but probably not for the reasons they first thought.

All in all we make it five times the poor polar bear falls over, including one near miss.

Elsewhere there are a few script fails, but nothing comes close to the polar bear.

There’s just something about the placid nature of its face. Incredible.