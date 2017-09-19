How Jeremy Corbyn and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin silenced Piers Morgan at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

If this Piers Morgan anecdote from the GQ Men of the Year awards is anything to go by, Jeremy Corbyn might have discovered one way of preventing a conversation with the broadcaster.

Morgan is famously an Arsenal fan, although he has made his feelings about manager Arsene Wenger plain for all to see – here he is, suggesting his relationship with Wenger has reached its end.

'The hottest love has the coldest end' - Socrates. pic.twitter.com/CdKp8qupl0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2017

Morgan wrote in his Daily Mail column that he had been chatting with Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin at the awards do.

However, when fellow Arsenal fan and Labour leader Corbyn arrived to chat with Bellerin, the Islington North MP apparently blocked Morgan from interjecting.

“Later, fellow Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn came over to speak to him,” Morgan wrote in his column.

“When I tried to interrupt, the Labour leader – whose wife is Mexican – promptly switched to fluent Spanish to shut me out of the conversation.”

This, from Piers Morgan recounting a GQ event where he was seated at a table with Hector Bellerin, is amazing. pic.twitter.com/62GANl0Z1T — Elizabeth (@knitmeg) September 17, 2017

When Morgan asked Corbyn what he had said to the right-back, Corbyn reportedly replied: “I told him to please send Arsene Wenger my very best and assure him he continues to have my full support, even if he’s lost yours, Piers.”

Bellerin caught wind of the story, after Arsenal secured a 0-0 draw away at Premier League champions Chelsea, and tweeted to let Morgan know that it was nothing personal.

(@HectorBellerin/Twitter)

Furthermore, Corbyn himself demonstrated his sense of humour by replying to Bellerin’s tweet in, you guessed it, Spanish.

Fue un placer conocerte. Es mejor que no le digamos de lo que estábamos hablando, no lo entendería. Muy buen juego en el partido el domingo. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 19, 2017

Corbyn’s reply translates as: “It was a pleasure to meet you. It is better we don’t tell him what we are talking about, he would not understand. Very good game during the match on Sunday.”