How Donald Trump has influenced language from the White House and on Twitter

Donald Trump came to power with a promise to “make America great again”.

If only he had wanted to make America “bigly” again, then his work could be well on the way to completion.

The word was listed as “rare” until Mr Trump came along. Now it’s rallying and its September 2017 entry in the dictionary acknowledges Trump’s role in its re-popularisation.

But bigly is not the only word that now has a close association with the controversial US president.

The word that means words associated with Mr Trump – Trumpism – is being monitored for possible inclusion in Oxford Dictionaries, while more than 50 neologisms feature his name.

His supporters could be Trumpians, Trumpkins, Trumpettes, Trumpistas or Trumpites.

(Niall Carson/PA)

He argues that Trump’s tendency to combine an adjective with a name is also an example of Trumpism.

“Hillary Clinton will forevermore be considered ‘crooked Hillary’ even in the minds of her supporters – it has now in effect become her name.”

Martin agrees: “There is a particular Trumpian style of tweeting, which involves the use of insulting epithets ‘the failing New York Times’, ‘sloppy Steve Bannon’ and short emphatic sentences punctuated with exclamation points: ‘sad!’; ‘no more!’; ‘smart!’.”

As for bigly? Trump never actually said it. He was misheard pronouncing “big league”, a phrase he’s used time and time again.

“That doesn’t matter,” said Dr Simms. “It’s how people interpret it that counts.”