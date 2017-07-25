How do I stop fancying my gym instructor?

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective on how a woman should tackle fancying someone other than her fiancé.

The problem…

“I’m engaged to be married next year but, for some reason I can’t stop fancying the instructor at my gym, who keeps flirting with me. Why can’t I simply forget him and get on with my life?”

Fiona says…

You can’t forget someone if you’re seeing him on a regular basis so why don’t you go to another gym or pick a time when he’s not there? You know this man is married and you know, if you’re honest, that this is nothing more than a crush that has no future, so perhaps you should consider putting some distance between you.

I suspect you’re feeling a little flattered by his attention. Could it be you don’t get much attention from your fiancé? It may be that, like a lot of young couples who are saving hard to start their lives together, the two of you have forgotten to pay as much attention to one another as you did in the beginning. Talk to your fiancé if this is the case and make sure you schedule regular “date-nights” when you both make the effort to look good for one another.

(Thinkstock/PA)

It’s also worth remembering that being in a relationship won’t stop you finding other men attractive. The difference is, you can acknowledge they’re attractive and move on because you value what you’ve got more. If you respect your fiancé, you won’t want to risk the relationship you have by acting on any attraction you feel for another man.

When you marry you make a public commitment to another person. One of those commitments to is to be faithful – being engaged is a first stage in the process, so now it’s up to you if you want to act on this attraction or remain faithful to your fiancé.

You say you are very much in love in with your fiancé and looking forward to getting married, but please be absolutely sure this is what you want. Breaking off an engagement is painful, but it’s considerably less painful than divorce, so you still have time to change your mind.

