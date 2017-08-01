How do I convince my husband to trust me?

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective on how a woman should tackle the fact her jealous husband wants her to quit her evening class.

Problem…

“I’ve made friends with a man from my evening class who’s studying Spanish with me. A few times after class we’ve gone for a drink – he’s happily married and I thought I was too. I mentioned it to my husband and he said he didn’t want me going to classes anymore. I’m tempted to just keep going and not tell him.”

Fiona says…

I think that would be a mistake: You could very easily lose your husband’s trust completely if he discovers you’ve been seeing your friend secretly. Put yourself in your husband’s place and ask yourself whether you’d be happy about your husband having a secret female friend?

I do agree that it’s unreasonable for him to dictate who your friends are, and for him to try and stop you going to evening classes. You say your friend is happily married, so perhaps it’s time to suggest that he and his wife get together with you and your husband – perhaps for a drink or a meal?

Your husband clearly feels threatened by your new friendship and perhaps there is some reason for this that you don’t know about. Is he feeling vulnerable about something? Has he recently lost his job; been passed over for promotion; had a significant birthday; put on a lot of weight?

I get the impression he hasn’t shown signs of jealousy in the past, so something must have triggered this and you’ll need to persuade him to open up to find out what. If he’s not one for talking, it may take a little while to get to the bottom of his problem, assuming there is one.

Help him to understand, too, what it is you value in this friendship – even if it’s just the opportunity to practice your Spanish. Above all, you need to get your husband to understand that your marriage is important to you and that he won’t lose you to a man whose friendship you value for very different reasons.

If you have a problem you’d like Fiona’s advice with, please email help@askfiona.net