How cute are Roger Federer’s kids?

Roger Federer winning Wimbledon for a record eighth time was a captivating event for millions on Sunday, but nobody was quite prepared for one important element of the day: the cute factor.

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2009 🏆

2012 🏆

2017 🏆



The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

As the veteran Swiss stepped up to make his victory speech after beating Marin Cilic in straight sets, he took a glance over to his wife and children in the stand and was overcome with emotion.

As were everyone else.

Federer absolutely loses it in his courtside chair at the sight of his kids in the box. Overwhelmed with emotion. This one was for them — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) July 16, 2017

Federer’s four children – two sets of twins – smiled on, or, in the case of his two youngest sons, frowned into the court and waved with what can only be described as a face-melting charm.

Me when Federer started crying after his kids were brought out to watch him get his trophy: pic.twitter.com/QhAaaIqPVY — Shelley L ✨ (@shelleylegge91) July 16, 2017

Federer didn't cry after match point but is now in tears on his chair watching his wife and kids. — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) July 16, 2017

The sporting legend will now go down in history as the greatest tennis player of all time, having surpassed the previously-tied record of seven Wimbledon titles, held by Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

Dad wins record 8th #Wimbledon title, son makes funny faces. Kids rule. And #Federer know it. Great champ pic.twitter.com/pcmue2hE3z — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 16, 2017

Federer sees his kids in his box and starts crying I AM SOBBING 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Maisie (@goderer) July 16, 2017

In total, Federer now holds 19 Grand Slam titles, the most of any player in history, and four clear of his closest rival, Rafael Nadal.

But despite 14 years at the peak of his professional career, Federer has retained an avid fanbase, in part, due to his unrivalled sportsmanship and dignity.

Federer crying after seeing his kids on Centre Court. What a moment! — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 16, 2017

Roger Federer's kids are just perfection with 2 sets of twins #WimbledonFinals — Sonia (@SoniaaDuggal) July 16, 2017

The 35-year-old has often expressed views on how to make the sport more inclusive and has now been voted as the most popular player on the tour for the 14th time in a row.

High on emotions that #WimbledonFinal was! First Cilic cried and then Federer started crying when he saw his kids! 😭 #FedererVsCilic — Lord Snow | Khilji (@Rujooz) July 16, 2017

Federer's kids are so cute😭😭😍 — Pri🐯 (@__prxyaa) July 16, 2017

And he just so happens to have the most adorable children on the planet.

It might make you jealous, if he wasn’t so darn likeable.