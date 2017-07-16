How cute are Roger Federer’s kids?

Roger Federer winning Wimbledon for a record eighth time was a captivating event for millions on Sunday, but nobody was quite prepared for one important element of the day: the cute factor.

As the veteran Swiss stepped up to make his victory speech after beating Marin Cilic in straight sets, he took a glance over to his wife and children in the stand and was overcome with emotion.

As were everyone else.

Federer’s four children – two sets of twins – smiled on, or, in the case of his two youngest sons, frowned into the court and waved with what can only be described as a face-melting charm.

The sporting legend will now go down in history as the greatest tennis player of all time, having surpassed the previously-tied record of seven Wimbledon titles, held by Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

In total, Federer now holds 19 Grand Slam titles, the most of any player in history, and four clear of his closest rival, Rafael Nadal.

But despite 14 years at the peak of his professional career, Federer has retained an avid fanbase, in part, due to his unrivalled sportsmanship and dignity.

The 35-year-old has often expressed views on how to make the sport more inclusive and has now been voted as the most popular player on the tour for the 14th time in a row.

And he just so happens to have the most adorable children on the planet.

It might make you jealous, if he wasn’t so darn likeable.

