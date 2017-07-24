How Chris Froome helped a fan propose to his girlfriend moments after winning the Tour de France

As if the pressure of competing in cycling’s biggest race wasn’t enough, it turns out winner Chris Froome had an even bigger weight on his shoulders.

The now four-time Tour de France champion had the job of helping another man propose to his girlfriend moments after he’d completed the three-week race.

Chris Froome helps a fan propose to his girlfriend... pic.twitter.com/s4KiMiJnGe — Orla Chennaoui (@SkyOrla) July 23, 2017

In a heartwarming move, the 32-year-old winner of this year’s Tour put his own festivities on hold to hand a black box to fan Tom Calverley, who was waiting to get down on bended knee.

As bystanders in Paris formed a human barrier around journalist Calverley, Froome’s outstretched hand passed him the ring as his girlfriend, Amy, looked on, stunned.

He said: “I’ve been carrying this around for three weeks with me, now.”

The fan asked: “Have you? Is that what almost made you lose it?”

“Almost – it’s pretty heavy,” the cyclist responded.

And she said yes!!! Congratulations guys! pic.twitter.com/hnBd0sUAMh — Orla Chennaoui (@SkyOrla) July 23, 2017

Surrounded by cameras and waiting fans, the couple kissed and hugged as Froome moved on and let them enjoy the moment.

Calverley thanked “legend” Froome for a “great day” on Twitter.

1/2 Great day yesterday. Best friend agreed to permanently put up w me! Huge thank you to @wrightben @TeamSky and, of course, @chrisfroome — Tom Calverley (@tcalverley) July 24, 2017

2/2 They had enough stress having just won the @LeTour after a gruelling 3 weeks. Didn't have to do that but they made it happen. Legends. X — Tom Calverley (@tcalverley) July 24, 2017

The cyclist became the first British competitor to win the Tour four times, having also succeeded in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

The tough Tour came to a head in a race to the finish on the Champs Elysees, in which Froome finished with a 54-second margin.