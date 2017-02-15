How Barack Obama became streetwear's newest muse

In case you weren’t already aware, it’s cool to be into politics right now. So much so that even laidback street and skatewear fashion brands are getting involved, and their newest obsession is none other than Barack Obama.

Sure, we all loved him when he was leader of the free world, but now that he’s a regular Joe like the rest of us, he’s everywhere in fashion. Since leaving office, two particularly cool streetwear brands have been paying tribute to Barack in their own unique ways.

Dancing GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Supreme is known for its cult following and bold fashion choices – although we’ll move swiftly past the horror that is the Supreme brick. Before a couple of days ago it seemed like Supreme’s biggest collaboration this year was with high fashion heavy-hitter Louis Vuitton.

Supreme®/Louis Vuitton® Fall 2017. For more info go to louisvuitton.com #LVxSupreme A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Yeah, that is until they debuted their SS17 collection, with one famous face that really caught our eye.

Supreme Spring/Summer 2017 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Boom! Yes, that outfit is emblazoned with Barack’s presidential face. The best thing is that it is a matching anorak, shirts and trouser combo, and you can buy them in either olive or maroon from February 16.

However, judging by Supreme’s track record, they’ll be pretty tough to get your hands on and will probably do your wallet some serious damage.

This isn’t to say that Supreme hasn’t forayed into the world of politics before: in 2004 they released a whole bunch of “F**k Bush” stickers. However, something about their Obama line seems a whole lot more loving to us.

NowThis GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Streetwear seriously seems to have a bit of a thing for Barack, because earlier this year Chicago brand Joe Freshgoods designed an entire clothing line that was not-so-subtly named “Thank You Obama.”

The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

And the line itself is just as Obama-obsessed as the name suggests. For all fans of the former first family there’s a little something for everyone: we’re talking T-shirts emblazoned with the word “Malia” (with the fine print saying “we all smoke, it’s okay”) and jumpers with Michelle and Barack’s wedding date on.

yea, this probably my most iconic collection to date. 💕 1/20/17 #thankyouobama A post shared by @joefreshgoods on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Our favourite item probably has to be the T-shirt of the main man himself, complete with a crown on his head in the image of The Notorious B.I.G.

Making the collection an even more perfect tribute to Obama, it was modelled by his friend, long-time supporter and fellow Chicago-native Chance the Rapper.

I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

Joe Freshgoods said of the inspiration behind the collection: “The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying “thank you” and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet.”

Unfortunately, the collection is currently out of stock, but considering how mad everyone has gone for all things Barack, we wouldn’t be surprised if there would be many more Obama-themed items of clothing coming your way soon.

collection sold out, thanks.....📸 by @nolisuniverse A post shared by @joefreshgoods on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Hey – if you’re really missing Barack, maybe wearing him on your jacket might make you feel that bit better?