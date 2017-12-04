How a tweet about Taylor Swift turned into a celebration of remarkable women

When a Twitter user asked the internet to “name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift”, it’s safe to say the internet answered.

Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift 😍😛😤 pic.twitter.com/AkSyQBUIME — Nutella (@xnulz) November 10, 2017

The thread – which quickly became a history lesson on some of the most remarkable women from the past – has received over 8,800 replies.

The supposedly rhetorical question resulted in tributes to women who have demonstrated social resistance, Holocaust survivors and even female pirates.

And here are some of our favourite replies:

There were those who paid homage to warrior queens

Zenobia (240-274 AD) was the Queen of Palmyra (Syria) who casually conquered Egypt, led her soldiers in battle, and presided over a court of fancy philosophers and scientists pic.twitter.com/YaBaUTfqb7 — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) December 3, 2017

The Trung sisters, two first-century Vietnamese women who gathered and led an army of 80,000 people to successfully repelled invasions against the Han Dynasty of China for three years, inspiring hope for future generations of Vietnamese freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/S36qznymiP — Minh (@minhneuropsych) December 4, 2017

Others mentioned World War II Heroes

Sophie Scholl. At 21 years old in Nazi Germany, she led one of the only movements of internal resistance from the German people. She was executed for treason. Her last words were: "What does my death matter, if through us thousands of people are awakened and stirred to action?" — NastyWomenofNPS (@NastyWomenofNPS) December 3, 2017

Rufina Gasheva was a navigator for the Night Witches, an all women combat bomber squadron that flew obsolete biplanes in night bombing raids against Nazi forces.



She survived being shot down twice, escaping a minefield the second time, and got married on the Front. https://t.co/spKwaNF88p — Emily G, Cville. (@EmilyGorcenski) December 2, 2017

Franceska Mann was a Polish/Jewish ballet dancer who upon arriving at Auschwitz concentration camp stripped naked, started dancing seductively, until an SS officer drew close enough for her to pull his pistol, shoot him dead and wound a second Nazi before being murdered herself. https://t.co/DiuOpYCAgB — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 3, 2017

These users paid tribute to social justice fighters

As a child, Harriet Tubman had her skull crushed in by a slave owner, was left w/o medical attention for 2 days, + then was returned to working the fields. She went on to rescue dozens of slaves + be the first woman to lead an armed assault during the CW. https://t.co/Swgus7BlRO — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) December 3, 2017

In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus in segregated Alabama and helped usher in the modern Civil Rights movement. She was arrested, lost her job and received death threats for years afterward. — twrdhome (@twrdhome) December 4, 2017

Not forgetting these bad-ass pirates

Ching Shih was a pirate queen in the late 1700s who commanded a fleet of 40,000 dangerous badasses against the British, Portuguese and Qing Dynasty. She is acknowledged as the most successful pirate of all time. https://t.co/bMJW0dKaGw — adam koebel (@skinnyghost) December 2, 2017

Anne Bonny and Mary Read both disguised themselves as boys to leave the British Isles for a life of piracy in the Caribbean. The pair soon grew in infamy and gained a reputation as the most fearless and ferocious duo of the high seas. https://t.co/rV6DqceXc2 — Deviant Women 🏳️‍🌈 (@DeviantWomen) December 4, 2017

Jeanne de Clisson, murderous French aristocrat-turned-pirate who named her ship My Revenge after the French king executed her husband. She spent the next decade killing all the French crews she encountered, sparing only 1 sailor to relay her message of vengeance ☠️⚓️⚔️ https://t.co/7JGPo3qNjj — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 1, 2017

These awesome astronauts also made the list

To add to this remarkable list:



Sharon Christa McAuliffe pic.twitter.com/8tHSHGpAGj — Dee Jackson 🏳️‍🌈 (@DeeIbdulJackson) December 4, 2017

These more modern heroines were mentioned too

At 15, @Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban for insisting that girls had the right to an education. At 17, she became the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in history. At 18, she opened a school for Syrian refugee girls in Lebanon. https://t.co/UjPdnoqc0o — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 3, 2017

Safiyyah Khan, British-Pakistani girl who smiled down on an ultra right protester.https://t.co/4G22Ot9wI8



And she's wearing FREE PALESTINE t-shirt while at it. pic.twitter.com/vAOnp6to0F — anak baik-baik™ (@pitoist) December 3, 2017

Some took the opportunity to tribute some of the powerful women within their own lives

My great aunt Wanda, with a 1 year old at home, Jewish, smuggled herself back INTO Nazi Germany in the boot of a car to rescue her mother. They left on last train out, stopped by border guard who took their wedding rings as payment. Both lived long happy lives in Surrey. — Meryl O'Rourke© (@MerylORourke) December 2, 2017

My wife. She went into labor while performing a gall bladder removal on a patient. Between contractions she finished the case. — Rob F🇺🇸 (@ospunx) December 2, 2017

My great-grandmother, who escaped from Yugoslavia in WW1, met her husband here in the US, then went *BACK* to have my grandfather in what was left of her village and came back to the US *again* w/ the whole fam. this time. — Jet Dillo (@jetdillo) December 4, 2017

My mum. Came to the UK as a refugee; worked as a teacher, librarian, antique dealer and paper restorer to put me and my sister through school; took care of my dad; survived cancer and a stroke. At 86, still runs a business (https://t.co/7XGFo1r6pL) and skis with her grandkids. pic.twitter.com/BlQX5ESXCG — Michael Liebreich (@MLiebreich) December 4, 2017

My Grandmother who walked to work every day to cook, clean after and care for the children of other people, leaving her own five children at home with her mother so that my mom and her siblings would have food on the table. — Leah Crenshaw-Pepke (@BlacketySax) December 4, 2017

Others even nominated themselves

Me. I am the sole income for my family of five. I work 50 hrs a week plus raise all my own meat and veg to feed said family. But Taylor is a strong sister in charge of her own product. She donates generously. So... We are equally badass. — Tina Jeffery (@tina1128) December 3, 2017

