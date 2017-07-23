How a seal helped create the best dad joke of recent times

It takes a brave youngster to add their parents on Facebook, and when this girl’s birthday came around her father gave a golden example as to why.

Twitter user Raylin Pellatt posted a screenshot of her father Joe’s birthday message – see if you can work out why it’s gone viral.

It’s difficult to know who to congratulate more on that piece of brilliance, Joe or the seal, so perhaps it’s best to just raise a glass to them both.

But wait, there’s more. True to form, Joe apparently was pretty happy with his little joke.

That's absolutely hilarious — Miranda Dziobak (@Mir_226) July 21, 2017

he texted me and told me how funny he thought he was. — Ray (@rayy_baybay) July 21, 2017

And to be fair he’s right to be happy with himself.

The tweet has over 122,000 retweets and the comments have been nothing but warm.

My mom heard me laughin all the way from the other end of the house at this pic.twitter.com/8eRLf49IGg — ugly duckling (@candicesahara) July 22, 2017

Tell your dad I love him... this is hilarious pic.twitter.com/smCLObqw2o — D o m o 🐐💕 (@brwnskiinvix) July 22, 2017

there are few things out there that actually make me laugh out loud, but this is one of them — jenn ツ (@JennTheHenn77) July 22, 2017

Whatever Joe has planned for his birthday message to Raylin next year, it’s got a tough act to follow.