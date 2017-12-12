Hipsters living in one English city could be on a nice little earner

A male grooming company is offering bearded men the chance to earn £30 an hour by offering up their luscious facial hair for others’ enjoyment.

Mo Bros is opening a pop-up beard-stroking station, where punters can pay to forget their stresses for a few moments of fuzzy enjoyment – with the profits donated to charity.

Men wanting to earn some cash for their gift-shopping must have beards at least two inches long to be considered for the positions – with “longer Santa-esque beards” preferred – and “must be comfortable with being touched by strangers”.

“The beard stroking station will welcome both men and women, who’d like to take a seat and stroke something soft, during the often-stressful Christmas shopping period,” write the company.

Strokers must register beforehand, and can sit and stroke for 10 or 20 minutes on a beard of their choice, at a cost of £5 per five minutes.

Mo Bros say all profits will go to Shelter.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The beard stroking station is open for three days from December 20 at Highcross Shopping Centre in Leicester.

If you’ve got a festive feast of facial fuzz you’d like to share or simply use for your own financial gain, you can apply to participate here.