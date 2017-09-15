Hillary Clinton unleashed the sass on Donald Trump after he criticised her new book

Hillary Clinton has hit back at Donald Trump after the president said she was blaming “everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss”.

In two tweets spaced just minutes apart, the 45th president of the United States criticised Clinton’s new book, which dissects her losing 2016 election campaign in detail.

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The tome, released on Tuesday, is called What Happened. In it, the former Democrat senator and secretary of state takes responsibility for her role in the loss but also acknowledges there were other factors at play.

Clinton was clearly feeling defensive about her new piece of work and used another literary creation of hers to answer her former election rival.

Replying to Trump’s tweet, she wrote: “If you didn’t like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy.”

If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. pic.twitter.com/7dmVJ44mZu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2017

Wow. Will Trump take her up on the offer?

Twitter users reacted with glee at the clap back, which featured a picture of her book It Takes A Village, released in 1996.

All of us reading Hillary's tweet to Trump pic.twitter.com/Vbd0a8dHwF — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) September 14, 2017

It would seem Clinton is not done fighting Trump just yet.