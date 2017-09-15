Hillary Clinton unleashed the sass on Donald Trump after he criticised her new book

Back to Discover Home

Hillary Clinton has hit back at Donald Trump after the president said she was blaming “everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss”.

In two tweets spaced just minutes apart, the 45th president of the United States criticised Clinton’s new book, which dissects her losing 2016 election campaign in detail.

The tome, released on Tuesday, is called What Happened. In it, the former Democrat senator and secretary of state takes responsibility for her role in the loss but also acknowledges there were other factors at play.

Clinton was clearly feeling defensive about her new piece of work and used another literary creation of hers to answer her former election rival.

Replying to Trump’s tweet, she wrote: “If you didn’t like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy.”

Wow. Will Trump take her up on the offer?

Twitter users reacted with glee at the clap back, which featured a picture of her book It Takes A Village, released in 1996.

It would seem Clinton is not done fighting Trump just yet.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Politics, Clinton, UK, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, politics, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover