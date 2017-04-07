Hillary Clinton has revealed her favourite meme and it's a feminist's dream

Turns out Hillary Clinton’s favourite meme sums her up perfectly.

In a conversation with New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof, at the Women in the World conference in New York on Thursday, Clinton revealed her favourite meme (which she mistakenly called a gif) is “the dogs sitting around the table and the caption was ‘now we will discuss feline health’”.

Here is the meme in question:

It makes reference to similarly framed photos taken at some of Trump’s meetings which have been made up of many white men, often discussing issues which affect women and people of colour.

This picture shows all-male members of the Republican Freedom Caucus discussing a new healthcare bill, which includes reforms to pregnancy and maternity care.

It wasn’t just a lighthearted conversation. Clinton also discussed the investigation into links between Russia and the Trump campaign, Syria and misogyny in America.
