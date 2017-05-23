Heroic woman cared for over 50 children at a hotel after Manchester Arena attack

After the explosion at last night's Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which claimed the lives of 22 people and left 59 injured, people have done their utmost to help, writes Pam Ryan.

Paula Robinson, 48, told Reuters she was at the Victoria train station, next to Manchester Arena, with her husband when she felt the explosion and saw teenage girls screaming and running away from the venue.

"We ran out," she told the news outlet. "It was literally seconds after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me."

In the moments that followed, she is reported to have made it her mission to take the teenagers to a nearby hotel and shared her phone number on social media to let concerned parents know she was looking after around 50 children.

"Parents were frantic, running about trying to get to their children," she told Reuters. "There were lots and lots of children at Holiday Inn."

Can we give praise to this lady "Paula Robinson" who is looking after missing children,when evil strikes the people hit back👏🏻 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/fdfeZGD4KW — Jono Morris (@jonomorris1) May 22, 2017

Looking after the teenagers, Paula - who is currently no longer with the children - took to Facebook in the aftermath of the attack.

"We have got about 50 kids with us waiting to be picked up, they are safe we will look after them.

"Please re-post for any parents with children at MEN [Manchester Arena]. We have taken as many kids as we can to Holiday Inn we will keep them safe and stay with them," she added.

Following Paula's selfless act, people have taken to Twitter to praise her kindness and the compassion shown to concertgoers.

PaulaRobinson you are an incredible person to take terrified kids to a place of safety, a beacon in the darkness of this horror#Manchester — Guy Hamilton (@atterse) May 22, 2017

Paula Robinson is an angel. To be a face of compassion in the face of this horror is everything. https://t.co/v7mnCLGa5Q — stephanie tobor (@StephTobor) May 22, 2017

However, she isn't the only person in Manchester who offered support and shelter to those in need.

The local Holiday Inn has been offering cups of tea, phone chargers and lifts on social media, using the hashtag #RoomForManchester, while others - including taxi drivers - from the city have been quick to show their support.

@MENnewsdesk I have a sofa, floor, blankets and tea, 5 minutes from Arena for anyone in need #RoomForManchester — Rebecca Topham (@rebeccatophamx) May 23, 2017

I live in sale close to the arena, I'm free to pick anyone up! I have a spare room and I can drive people home !! #RoomforManchester — Demi❤️ (@DemiMatherx) May 23, 2017

If you need a bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. - I'm 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they're open! #RoomForManchester — Rachel Ellis (@rachelkellis) May 22, 2017

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester — Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017

The acts of humanity. Taxi drivers taking the injured to hospital & visitors to safety in the city after terrorist attack #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/5M5IMqILuB — Elaine Willcox (@ElaineWITV) May 23, 2017

#Manchester.

Taxi drivers offering free lifts home.

Local hotels offering safe haven for children

Local people offering beds for the night — Danny (@DannyRickard) May 23, 2017

@MRI_ED If you need any help doing clinical work either on wards or minors, let me know. Can be with you in 10 minutes. — Faizan Awan (@faizanaawan) May 23, 2017

This morning, a JustGiving page has been set up by Manchester Evening News to raise £500,000 to help and support the affected families. Since its launch, it has exceeded its goal and reset it to £750,000. You can donate money here.

Families are still searching for their missing loved ones.

Anyone with concerns for Irish friends or family who may be caught up in the events taking place in Manchester can contact the Irish Embassy there on 02072352171, or call the Dublin line on +353-1-4082000.