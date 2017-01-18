Here's why you should vote for Senan Byrne to win an international comedy award

Today is a sombre day in the world of the interwebs as Vine is DEAD.

The platform, which officially ended last night, was launched in early 2013 but has faced fierce competition from competitors like Snapchat and Instagram.

Luckily for us Ireland’s top Viner, Senan Byrne of the Fuping Ejjets, has put together his top 100 vines for us to enjoy.

He’s even been nominated as part of the last ever Best Viner category at this year’s Shorty Awards.

And after you take a look at this you’ll have to agree that the ‘nurse-by-day' Kilkenny native is guaranteed to take the crown.

