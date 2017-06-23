Here’s why you should convince your boss to let you bring your dog to work
It's bring your dog to work day and companies are being encouraged to get involved.
Research suggests that having dogs in the workplace boosts morale and reduces stress levels.
Stroking a dog is proven to elevate the production of happy hormones, serotonin and dopamine, which in turn lowers blood pressure and reduces stress.
In aid of Dogs Trust, dog-owners around the country are jumping at the opportunity to bring their four legged friends to work today, and all in aid of a good cause.
Many workers across Ireland took to social media to post photos of their dogs taking over their offices today.
Spending the day at HQ for #BringYourDogToWorkDay Meet Daisy 😊 @DogsTrust pic.twitter.com/oCAiW0bTkc— mytaxi Ireland (@mytaxi_ie) June 23, 2017
Our friend Lola getting ready for a retail display installation #BringYourDogToWorkDay ☺️ pic.twitter.com/6KITNpNkCc— Pixie Dust (@pdmerchandising) June 23, 2017
Tara I'm ready to dictate a letter. Beebs hanging out with one of her PA's #BringYourDogToWorkDay #DogFriendlyIreland #spine pic.twitter.com/pDY5tfqgvc— poyntonspinecare (@poyntonspine) June 23, 2017
Puppies give the best hugs! (& they're not bad for the workplace vibe either) We're celebrating #bringyourdogtoworkday a few days early.. pic.twitter.com/MfTcKkWza4— Perkbox (@perkbox) June 20, 2017
Pardon the interufftion - Professor CoCo 🐶 has arrived to the office of @combinedmedia for #BringYourDogToWorkDay #DogFriendlyIreland pic.twitter.com/T697nwMogn— Combined Media (@combinedmedia) June 23, 2017
I'm awake I'm awake! #BringYourDogToWorkDay #DogFriendlyIreland #spine pic.twitter.com/cXPPecxXSB— poyntonspinecare (@poyntonspine) June 23, 2017
Our newest team member Rusty joined today. Work ethic not what we expected...:) #BringYourDogToWorkDay #DogFriendlyIreland @DogsTrust_IE pic.twitter.com/25zNARMMDh— Promo Pads (@Promo_Pads) June 23, 2017
Suzie Carley, Executive Director at Dogs Trust said: "With over 40% of all Irish households owning a pet dog.
“Dogs Trust is encouraging organisations to join this fun initiative and allow dogs into workplaces, which we hope will boost morale, create a more satisfied and productive workforce and help make Ireland the best country in the world to be a dog".
Now, you can't go wrong with that.
