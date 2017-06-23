Here’s why you should convince your boss to let you bring your dog to work

It's bring your dog to work day and companies are being encouraged to get involved.

Research suggests that having dogs in the workplace boosts morale and reduces stress levels.

Stroking a dog is proven to elevate the production of happy hormones, serotonin and dopamine, which in turn lowers blood pressure and reduces stress.

In aid of Dogs Trust, dog-owners around the country are jumping at the opportunity to bring their four legged friends to work today, and all in aid of a good cause.

Many workers across Ireland took to social media to post photos of their dogs taking over their offices today.

Suzie Carley, Executive Director at Dogs Trust said: "With over 40% of all Irish households owning a pet dog.

“Dogs Trust is encouraging organisations to join this fun initiative and allow dogs into workplaces, which we hope will boost morale, create a more satisfied and productive workforce and help make Ireland the best country in the world to be a dog".

Now, you can't go wrong with that.
By Anna O'Donoghue

