Here’s why people are sharing cat photos in response to the Barcelona attack
People online have been sharing cat photos with the hashtag, #Barcelona.
The trend follows the attack in the spanish city which 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured.
The idea behind sharing the cute images is to one, filter through graphic images of the victims being shared from both the Las Ramblas rampage and a second attack in the coastal resort of Cambrils and two, distract suspects about ongoing police operations.
Help the police. Tweet a cat #Barcelona #Rambles pic.twitter.com/1pXmpCT5YK— PoppyFresh (@poppyfresh_) August 17, 2017
Authorities asked sharing images be stopped. Cat photos being used to saturate hashtag #Barcelona & bury insensitive and traumatic images pic.twitter.com/y92ISBokfH— Sarah Crisp (@sairydust) August 17, 2017
Full twitter #Cambrils #Barcelona #StopTerrorism with kitten pics, no victims or policeman. Let athorities act! pic.twitter.com/ijuV1RolNl— 🌍 (@Megatronik_) August 17, 2017
Nothing justifies terrorism. #Barcelona #stopterrorism #PrayforBarcelona pic.twitter.com/6ZwYgEpIv7— Paf & Tika (@PafGreyCat) August 17, 2017
#LasRamblas #Barcelona In city and just missed the atrocity.Heart goes out to the great city. Won't retweet pics so here's a cat pic.twitter.com/mOrhpxve37— Fionnbarr Kennedy (@FionnbarrK) August 17, 2017
GINGER FLOWER CAT— JoFukyolotusbluekarm (@Fukyolisergikar) August 18, 2017
Louis Wain #LasRamblas #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/9BKGV0wKOB
