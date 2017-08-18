Here’s why people are sharing cat photos in response to the Barcelona attack

People online have been sharing cat photos with the hashtag, #Barcelona.

The trend follows the attack in the spanish city which 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The idea behind sharing the cute images is to one, filter through graphic images of the victims being shared from both the Las Ramblas rampage and a second attack in the coastal resort of Cambrils and two, distract suspects about ongoing police operations.

Authorities asked sharing images be stopped. Cat photos being used to saturate hashtag #Barcelona & bury insensitive and traumatic images pic.twitter.com/y92ISBokfH — Sarah Crisp (@sairydust) August 17, 2017