Here’s why people are sharing cat photos in response to the Barcelona attack

Back to Discover Home

People online have been sharing cat photos with the hashtag, #Barcelona.

The trend follows the attack in the spanish city which 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The idea behind sharing the cute images is to one, filter through graphic images of the victims being shared from both the Las Ramblas rampage and a second attack in the coastal resort of Cambrils and two, distract suspects about ongoing police operations.

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover