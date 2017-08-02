Here’s why people are sending pens to Donald Trump

People are paying for pens to be sent to US president Donald Trump in an effort to get him to sign off sanctions against Russia.

The hashtag #SendTrumpAPen is gaining momentum, with people sharing receipts of their online purchases which will be dispatched directly to the White House.

I got a pen. We should start a campaign sending Pens to him at the White House. Here's 10 for $1, free shipping:https://t.co/oxywXctG3s — Humble Bee 🐝🖕🏽 (@HumblestBee) August 1, 2017

@realDonaldTrump These are what are used to sign your name. Use one and sign the Russian sanctions that were passed.#SendTrumpAPen pic.twitter.com/gCuYDIjMs6 — TamiLynn Morgan (@TamiLynn_Morgan) August 1, 2017

RT, help spread the message. Since trump won't sign the Russian sanctions bill we should all take a moment & send him a pen. #sendtrumpapen pic.twitter.com/lVNHuX8xrO — Mike Fair (@TheRealMikeFair) August 1, 2017

The movement is supported by The Resistance Party, a grassroots movement which says it aims to fight “against the authoritarian agenda of Donald Trump and the radical right”.

The Senate passed the sanctions bill 98-2, two days after the House of Representatives pushed the measure through by an overwhelming margin, 419-3. Both were veto-proof numbers.

The White House initially wavered on whether the president would sign the measure into law, but in a statement late on Friday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had “reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it”.

The lack of action since then has sparked the online call for action.