Here’s why Gerry Adams is the newest big thing on Snapchat
18/11/2017 - 13:46:31Back to Discover Home
Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has joined Snapchat in a bid to get down with the cool kids.
The political figure has long been active on Twitter and his tweets, both political and personal, have so far clocked up over 152K followers.
He’s even published a book of his 140 character tails called, My Little Book of Tweets By Gerry Adams.
He’s now stepped up his game and joined Snapchat.
Announcing the news, the Louth TD said, "The team tells me Snapchat is where all the cool people hang out. So here it goes.
"Add me as we build up to the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis this weekend and my Presidential Speech on Saturday at 8.30pm.
"To start getting updates, scan the snapcode or search GerryAdamsIrl."
The team tells me Snapchat is where all the cool people hangout. So here it goes. Add me as we build up to the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis this weekend and my Presidential Speech on Saturday @ 8.30pm. To start getting updates, scan the snapcode or search GerryAdamsIrl #SFAF17 pic.twitter.com/bAGoUDKoDf— Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) November 15, 2017
So far on the picture sharing app he has:
Can we expect snaps of his beloved ducks and life in retirement? Here's hoping …
Join the conversation - comment here