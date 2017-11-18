Here’s why Gerry Adams is the newest big thing on Snapchat

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has joined Snapchat in a bid to get down with the cool kids.

The political figure has long been active on Twitter and his tweets, both political and personal, have so far clocked up over 152K followers.

He’s even published a book of his 140 character tails called, My Little Book of Tweets By Gerry Adams.

He’s now stepped up his game and joined Snapchat.

Announcing the news, the Louth TD said, "The team tells me Snapchat is where all the cool people hang out. So here it goes.

"Add me as we build up to the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis this weekend and my Presidential Speech on Saturday at 8.30pm.

"To start getting updates, scan the snapcode or search GerryAdamsIrl."

So far on the picture sharing app he has:

Given life to his Bitmoji

Challenged Leo to a sock-off

Replied to Today FM’s impressions of him

Updated us on some behind-the-scenes- going on’s at the 2017, Sinn Féin Ard Feis.

And said that he’s pretty proud of himself for getting the hang of the app.

Can we expect snaps of his beloved ducks and life in retirement? Here's hoping …