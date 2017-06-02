Here's why famous landmarks across the world turned bright green last night

Cities around the world lit major landmarks up bright green after US President Donald Trump announced the United States will withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Trump raised the possibility of negotiating to re-enter the accord – or an entirely new deal – on terms that were “fair” to the US. But his decision strikes a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy joined to “note with regret” the Trump decision.

And, as a way of showing their support of the Paris agreement, many cities around the world made major landmarks glow green last night – including The World Trade Centre, the Kosciuszko Bridge and City Hall in Donald Trump’s home town of New York.

World: the Empire State stands with you. New York shines green for our planet, our health and our children's future. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/Ubw7WSPgu0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2017

City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BV0IIZYPpA — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2017

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, tweeted pictures of the landmarks lit up with the message: “World: the Empire State stands with you. New York shines green for our planet, our health and our children’s future.”

Other US cities, such as Boston and Washington DC, also joined in.

City Hall is green tonight. Boston stands with the environment. We must protect our future. #ParisAccord pic.twitter.com/yTL5albn2f — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 2, 2017

Exiting the Paris climate accord may make us see red & feel blue, but the Wilson Building's lit up green tonight to prove the fight endures pic.twitter.com/T5COno46Ci — Council of DC (@councilofdc) June 2, 2017

Over in Paris, City Hall poignantly stood out bright green.

(Nadine Achoui-Lesage/AP)

And Montreal and Mexico City were amongst other global cities that followed suit by illuminating major landmarks.

Montreal salutes you and supports you Bill. Cities from the world supports #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/U3nLbxcVPs — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) June 2, 2017

🇲🇽Mexico City lighted city hall & monuments green to express his commitment to the #ParisAgreement 🇲🇽 #Cities4Climate pic.twitter.com/EQHXBC8fBb — C40 Cities (@c40cities) June 2, 2017

Under former president Barack Obama, the US had agreed to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

But the national targets are voluntary, leaving room for the US and the nearly 200 other countries in the agreement to alter their commitments.