Here’s why everyone on the internet is asking: Who is MrBuff22?

When Marriott Hotels left a cryptic message on their official Twitter account, saying nothing but “MrBuff22”, it’s fair to say more than a few people were confused.

Whether a slip of the thumb, or a moment of madness, the mysterious tweet was deleted a short time later, but not before some eagle-eyed followers took screen shots of the message and began asking: what does it mean?

Sad day, I expect a Press Release from @Marriott on the unexpected tweet & subsequent removal for #mrbuff22 #RIPMrBuff22 pic.twitter.com/bGdF8Txkm6 — Anthony Harte (@Anthony_Harte) July 4, 2017

rest in peace MrBuff22… deleted but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/oPWskh6iqD — ΓRΛX @ Voyage 7/14 (@Fraxtil) July 4, 2017

Even celebrities like radio’s Chris Moyles got involved.

And as the comments rolled in, Marriott maintained a radio silence.

Was he a member of staff?

@Marriott Hi Derrick, I recently stayed at The Marriott Peterborough, can you confirm if MrBuff22 worked in the leisure club? #MrBuff22 — Chris Cotton (@cs_cotton) July 4, 2017

Had he been fired?

Others simply mourned his loss:

Well if my day couldn't get any worse @Marriott and @ChrisMoyles break the news to me #ripmrbuff22 — Adam Hickling (@alhickling89) July 4, 2017

What a sad day for society 😩😢@Marriott #RIPMrBuff22 — Nathan Jorden (@_djnathan_) July 4, 2017

But in a bizarre twist of fate, it seems MrBuff22 really does exist – at least in the Twittersphere, where he seemed as confused as everyone else:

Nice reply to my question LOL — (((LK))) (@MrBuff22) July 3, 2017

Perhaps a case of pressing send too soon after all.

Here’s another classic fast-thumb fiasco that everyone knows and loves:

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

Happy MrBuff22 Day everybody!