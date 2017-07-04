Here’s why everyone on the internet is asking: Who is MrBuff22?

When Marriott Hotels left a cryptic message on their official Twitter account, saying nothing but “MrBuff22”, it’s fair to say more than a few people were confused.

Whether a slip of the thumb, or a moment of madness, the mysterious tweet was deleted a short time later, but not before some eagle-eyed followers took screen shots of the message and began asking: what does it mean?

Even celebrities like radio’s Chris Moyles got involved.

And as the comments rolled in, Marriott maintained a radio silence.

Was he a member of staff?

Had he been fired?

Others simply mourned his loss:

But in a bizarre twist of fate, it seems MrBuff22 really does exist – at least in the Twittersphere, where he seemed as confused as everyone else:

Perhaps a case of pressing send too soon after all.

Here’s another classic fast-thumb fiasco that everyone knows and loves:

Happy MrBuff22 Day everybody!
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, MrBuff22, UK, Chris Moyles, Marriott Hotels, MrBuff22, Radio, Social Media, Tweets, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

