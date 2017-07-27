Here’s why a group of dancers took over the main street of Cork City today

By Anna O'Donoghue

You never know what you may come across walking down Patrick Street in Cork City.

From the famous pint-sized busker, Allie Sherlock to the resident fire throwers at dusk - there’s never a dull moment in the rebel county.

Today a group of Irish dancers simply proved that point with this out of nowhere Irish dance piece on the cobbles of Opera Lane.

The group of elite Irish dancers shocked shoppers by banishing the stereotypes of Irish dance with a comtempary twist.

Trust us, it'll leave you wanting more.

To see what it was all about just pop along to AON, the show running nightly in Cork’s Firkin Crane until August 3.

The show, brought to you by former Riverdance principal dancer Breandán de Gallaí and his stellar cast of Irish dancers, tells the story of modern online dating.

We're intrigued …